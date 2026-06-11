Wasaga Beach Seeks Partners for Signature After-Dark Light Attractions

Council has approved the release of a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEOI) for potential Large-Scale, Ticketed Evening Light-Based Attractions--inviting experienced companies to bring forward concepts, partnership models and ideas for a signature visitor experience that could become part of the Town's waterfront revitalization and destination development efforts through Destination Wasaga.

Following the launch of an RFEOI exploring aerial attraction concepts such as gondolas, ziplines, and elevated viewing experiences, the Town is now turning its attention to the growing market for immersive nighttime attractions that can draw visitors beyond the traditional summer season and create new experiences along the world's longest freshwater beach.

From illuminated trails and projection-mapping spectacles to interactive waterfront experiences and large-scale light installations, the RFEOI is designed to uncover bold ideas that could help transform Wasaga Beach into a four-season destination while creating new opportunities for tourism investment, visitor spending, and economic growth.

"The future of tourism is about creating experiences people can't find anywhere else in the world," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Wasaga Beach already has the world's longest freshwater beach and Ontario's most visited provincial park. The question we're asking is what else could be possible here. Whether it's soaring above the beach, experiencing a spectacular nighttime attraction, or discovering something entirely unexpected, we're committed to exploring bold ideas that strengthen our economy and help position Wasaga Beach as a premier four-season destination."

The RFEOI is intended to gauge market interest and gather information from experienced proponents regarding innovative evening attractions that could become future tourism draws for Wasaga Beach.

Around the world, immersive nighttime attractions have become some of the tourism industry's most successful destination experiences. Events and installations such as Vivid Sydney in Australia, Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge in British Columbia, and Foresta Lumina in Quebec attract hundreds of thousands of visitors annually by transforming natural and public spaces into unforgettable after-dark experiences.

The Town is seeking information from qualified proponents regarding attraction concepts, ownership and operating models, site requirements, seasonal opportunities, attendance projections, economic impacts, and environmental, accessibility and community considerations. Staff are also interested in understanding how immersive light-based experiences could complement and enhance existing festivals and events throughout the year.

At this stage, the Town is seeking high-level information only. Submissions may include company experience, examples of similar projects, proposed attraction concepts, key features, visitor experience, potential ownership or operating models, implementation approach, preliminary cost ranges, technical or site considerations, and environmental or accessibility considerations.

Information received through the RFEOI may help inform the Town's next steps, which could include engaging with select proponents, refining the project scope, issuing a future Request for Proposals, and entering into direct negotiations with one or more proponents.

Together with the recently launched aerial attraction RFEOI, the initiative signals a broader shift in how Wasaga Beach is approaching destination development. Through Destination Wasaga, the Town is proactively pursuing the kinds of signature experiences, private-sector partnerships and transformative investments that can help shape the next chapter of Wasaga Beach--Ontario's summer playground and one of Canada's top beach destinations.

Interested vendors can review the full Request for Expressions of Interest and submit applications through the Town's Bids and Tenders platform: wasagabeach.bidsandtenders.ca

At a Glance

What: Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for a potential signature Large-Scale, Ticketed Evening Light-Based Attraction in Wasaga Beach.

Where: Wasaga Beach waterfront, downtown, gateway areas, or key destination connections.

Possible concepts: Illuminated trails, projection mapping, interactive waterfront experiences, large-scale light installations, immersive art environments, seasonal light festivals or other ticketed evening attractions.

Submission deadline: July 2, 2026

Goal: Support Destination Wasaga and strengthen Wasaga Beach as a globally recognized, year-round destination.

About Destination Wasaga

Destination Wasaga is a bold, long-term initiative to reimagine Wasaga Beach's waterfront and downtown as one of Canada's most vibrant, sustainable and compelling four-season destinations. Expected to be completed later this summer, the Destination Wasaga Master Plan will set out an ambitious vision for the Town's waterfront, downtown and visitor economy, guiding future efforts to attract private-sector investment, strengthen public infrastructure and public access, enhance community spaces, support signature events, and create extraordinary visitor experiences rooted in the natural beauty, energy and iconic character of Wasaga Beach.

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach