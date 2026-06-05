Wasaga Beach Invites Ontarians to Celebrate Canada Day Where Canada's Origin Story Meets the World's Longest Freshwater Beach

On July 1, visitors are invited to honour that history on the shores of the world's longest freshwater beach through a new partnership that connects one of Ontario's most visited beachfronts with one of Canada's most significant historic sites. Hosted by the Town of Wasaga Beach in partnership with the nationally significant Nancy Island Historic Site, the celebration will bring together Canadian history, World Cup soccer, and the only Canada Day Symphony Fireworks Show on Georgian Bay, featuring some of Canada's most iconic artists over the decades, from the 1980s to the 2020s.

"Canada Day is an opportunity to celebrate our country, our community, and the experiences that bring us together," says Mayor Brian Smith. "Wasaga Beach is the only place in Ontario where families can immerse themselves in a pivotal chapter of Canadian history, soak up the sun and waves on the world's longest freshwater beach, gather to watch the World Cup, and end the night with a spectacular symphony fireworks show over Georgian Bay. This year's celebration brings together everything people love about Wasaga Beach and everything we love about being Canadian."

"Historic Nancy Island is more than a landmark -- it is a place where visitors can connect with a defining chapter in Canada's history," said Will Baird, General Manager Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, Discovery Harbour & Nancy Island Huronia Historical Parks. "By partnering with the Town of Wasaga Beach, we are helping create a Canada Day experience that gives visitors another reason to choose Wasaga Beach, stay longer, explore more, and connect with the history and natural beauty that make this destination so special."

Throughout the day, Historic Nancy Island will serve as the hub of the celebration, with World Cup matches broadcast live on a giant outdoor screen at 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. Visitors can gather to watch the games while enjoying free family-friendly activities and entertainment, including DJ Efsharp spinning The Official Soundtrack of Summer, food trucks, the Great Canadian Craft Tent, garden games, a 25-foot climbing wall, a 60-foot inflatable obstacle course, and more.

As the sun sets, the celebration will move to the beachfront for a spectacular Canada Day Symphony Fireworks Show at Beach Area 2.

Designed as an immersive waterfront experience, the display will combine fireworks with a soundtrack celebrating some of Canada's most iconic artists and songs. Featuring music from more than a dozen Canadian performers, the soundtrack has been curated as a musical journey through the decades of the 80's to the 2020's.

The show will open with Maestro Fresh Wes, widely recognized as one of the pioneers of Canadian hip-hop, setting the tone with a confident, distinctly Canadian voice before lifting into Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars as a cinematic nod to Canada's British and Commonwealth roots. From there, it will unfold as a musical journey through the sounds of Canadian summer: the road-trip anthems that bring families north, the classic rock and nostalgic pop that have been the soundtrack of summer in Wasaga Beach for decades, and the contemporary Canadian hits carrying that story forward today.

Visitors can enjoy a front-row seat to the experience at Beach Area 2, where the synchronized soundtrack will be broadcast alongside the fireworks display.

This year's Canada Day celebration also marks the beginning of an expanded summer events season in Wasaga Beach, featuring more than 80 live music performances, the new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway, the award-winning Memories of Summer concert series, Awaken the Isle at Historic Nancy Island, and a growing lineup of experiences designed to attract visitors and support local businesses throughout the year.

"Canada Day is an important kickoff to the summer tourism season and a major opportunity to welcome visitors into our local business community," said Karin Greig, President of the Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. "When people come for events like this, they stay, shop, dine and explore our community. That activity supports restaurants, accommodations, retailers and tourism operators across Wasaga Beach. The Chamber is proud to support a celebration that brings people together to celebrate local, celebrate Canada, and enjoy the beautiful game in a setting unlike anywhere else in the country."

Learn more about Canada Day celebrations at wasagabeach.com/CanadaDay.

To explore the Town of Wasaga Beach's complete 2026 summer festivals and events lineup, visit wasagabeach.com/events.

QUICK FACTS

Each year, the Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes more than 2 million visitors to its iconic Ontario beachfront community, drawn by local businesses, live music festivals and events, and 14 km of sandy beach -- the longest freshwater beach in the world.

This year's summer lineup in Wasaga Beach including 80+ live music performances, the New BeachLife Festival, award-winning Memories of Summer Festival and much more!

including 80+ live music performances, the New BeachLife Festival, award-winning Memories of Summer Festival and much more! Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet , Narcity Canada , and Destination Canada --as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

, , and --as one of Canada's top beach destinations. Historic Nancy Island is a National Historic Site commemorating the story of HMS Nancy and the Battle of Nottawasaga River during the War of 1812. The events that unfolded here helped secure British supply routes and contributed to the defence of Upper Canada during a pivotal period in Canadian history.

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Wasaga Beach Unveils Summer 2026 Lineup with 80+ Live Music Performances, New BeachLife Festival and First-Ever Canada Day Symphony Fireworks

About Wasaga Beach

For more than one hundred years, Wasaga Beach has been Ontario's iconic summer playground -- a place where generations of visitors have gathered to experience the beach, the boardwalk atmosphere, live entertainment and unforgettable summers along Georgian Bay. Today, through Destination Wasaga, the Town continues to invest in festivals, recreation, tourism and waterfront experiences that strengthen the community and support its future as a premier four-season destination.

About Historic Nancy Island: Where Canada's Story Comes to Life

Located at the mouth of the Nottawasaga River, Historic Nancy Island is one of Ontario's most significant National Historic Sites and the setting for an important chapter in Canada's story. The site commemorates HMS Nancy, a British schooner that played a vital role during the War of 1812, supplying British forces and Indigenous allies throughout the upper Great Lakes. When American forces attacked the vessel in August 1814, the crew deliberately set it ablaze rather than allow it to be captured. Today, visitors can explore the reconstructed hull of HMS Nancy and interpretive exhibits that tell the story of the people and events that helped shape Canada. The site welcomes thousands of visitors each year and serves as both a heritage tourism destination and a gathering place for community celebrations.

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Karla Findlay, Special Projects Leader, Email Karla, [email protected]; Sandra Watts, General Manager of External Relations, Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs, Email Sandra, [email protected]