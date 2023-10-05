Warrior Plumbing's Youth Apprenticeship Program Attracts New Talent

Welcomes five new Indigenous youth to the plumbing trade

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Warrior Plumbing is pleased to announce the success of its Youth Apprenticeship Program in attracting young talent to the plumbing trade.

The Company welcomed five new Indigenous plumbing apprentices this year. The program's initiative aligns perfectly with Warrior Plumbing's growth objectives, serving Greater Vancouver's multi-family residential development and homeowner markets.

Management recognizes the importance of investing in the future of the business and the local plumbing industry. With an aging workforce and increasing demand for skilled tradespeople across British Columbia, the Company is committed to attracting and nurturing new talent to bridge the gap.

Curtis Thomas, Warrior's President, stated, "Our Youth Apprenticeship Program offers hands-on training matching apprentices with seasoned journeypeople covering plumbing techniques, safety, and customer service skills in a progressive and supportive environment. We're excited to welcome our new apprentices and locate additional talent. Our industry partners have been instrumental in sending us excellent people."

Management and staff are actively recruiting online, conducting webinars, attending and speaking at trades fairs, developing relationships with Indigenous Youth organizations and have industry partnerships in place with educational institutions such as BCIT, Vancouver Technical School and the Tsleil Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam Nations trades and career centres.

Warrior Plumbing apprentices become valuable team members, showcasing the program's effectiveness in attracting and retaining top talent. Apprentices work alongside experienced mentors who guide them through the trade, helping them gain practical skills, knowledge, and confidence. The program empowers young plumbers and gas fitters to achieve their career goals and gain the tools for success.

In addition to talent development and top-notch work culture, Warrior Plumbing focuses on sustainability, promoting eco-friendly plumbing solutions and responsible water use.

Youth seeking a career in B.C.'s robust real estate development industry with a company poised for growth are invited to consider Warrior's Youth Apprenticeship Program as their launching pad. Learn more at www.warriorplumbing.ca and see Instagram @warriorplumbing

About Warrior Plumbing

Warrior Plumbing is an award-winning mechanical contractor providing plumbing and gas installation services to residential multi-family developments, builders, and homeowners. Committed to excellence, sustainability and community, Warrior has become a trusted partner in Metro Vancouver's real estate industry.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Loa Fridfinnson at 604-687-2004 or [email protected]

SOURCE Warrior Plumbing