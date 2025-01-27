Warning: Phishing Scam Impersonating the RCMP

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are warning the public about an ongoing phishing scam impersonating the RCMP.

Unsolicited RCMP "delivery notices" are sent via text messages. The messages inform recipients that the RCMP was unable to deliver court documents and ask to reschedule to avoid missing a court date. These messages contain a link to an unofficial and fraudulent RCMP website to "reschedule the delivery".