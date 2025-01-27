Warning: Phishing Scam Impersonating the RCMP

This is a scam! The RCMP does not issue notices by text messages and the official RCMP home page is: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/
If you receive such a message, do not click the links - delete the text immediately. If you clicked on a link or provided personal details via the fraudulent website, contact your financial institution immediately and report it to your local police service and the CAFC.
How to protect yourself
- Don't click on links or download attachments in unsolicited text messages or emails.
- Never send your personal, credit card or banking details in response to unsolicited messages, and do not enter those details on any website if you are not certain the site is genuine.
- Always take a moment to verify the source of messages received.
- The RCMP will never ask:
- to transfer money or make a payment;
- for remote access to your computer;
- personal information, including your name, date of birth, phone number, email, address or banking details via text message.
Quick Facts
- Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of fraud of this scam or a similar one should report it to their local police service and to the CAFC's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.
- To learn more about phishing scam, consult the CAFC website.
- The CAFC is a national police service that gathers intelligence on fraud across Canada and assists police of jurisdiction with enforcement and prevention efforts.
Associated Links
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management
Contacts: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, 705-499-4572, [email protected]; RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], 613-843-5999
Share this article