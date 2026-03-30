NORTH BAY, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), and its policing partners from the Toronto Police Service, Vancouver Police Department, Ontario Provincial Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police are warning Canadians and people planning to visit Canada to remain vigilant against FIFA World Cup™ themed frauds.

Large-scale events generate significant demand for tickets, travel, and accommodations. Fraudsters often take advantage of this demand by advertising fraudulent tickets, fake travel packages, and non-existent short-term rental accommodations.

As Canada prepares to host matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, authorities are encouraging fans to take precautions when purchasing tickets or booking travel and accommodations.

The CAFC is currently tracking frauds related to

Fraudulent ticket sales

Fraudsters may sell counterfeit or duplicate tickets online on marketplace or classified websites.

Victims often discover the fraud when tickets are rejected at the venue.

Short-term rental fraud

Fraudsters advertise properties that do not exist or that they do not own.

Victims may be asked to send deposits or full payments before arrival.

The Sale of Counterfeit Goods

Counterfeiters use websites that have the same look-and-feel as legitimate manufacturers to sell products at big discounts. The products are far inferior and could pose significant health risks.

Fraudulent Travel Services

Fraudulent websites selling discount air fares, or FIFA World Cup ™ travel packages may appear.

travel packages may appear. Fraudulent websites offering "multi-entry" visas for the FIFA World Cup™ or special visas for athletes, coaches and fans.

Quotes

"Fraudsters are known to leverage the attention of world events to carry out fraud. With FIFA World Cup 2026™ set to be the largest global sporting event, the CAFC is urging FIFA World Cup 2026™ followers to Recognize, Reject and Report fraud. Make sure you verify products and services are legitimate before completing your transaction."

Jeff Thomson Acting Manger in Charge Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre (CAFC), Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"As excitement builds around FIFA World Cup 2026TM, it's important to stay vigilant. The Toronto Police Service is reminding the public to take the time to verify who you're dealing with, use trusted platforms, and be cautious on any offer that pressures you to act quickly."

Dave Coffey, Financial Crimes Unit of the Toronto Police Service

"Large scale events like the FIFA World Cup TM are a magnet for fraudsters. Please be fraud aware and use only trusted online services; if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is"

Sgt. Shiv Gill Vancouver Police Department Financial Crime Unit

How to protect yourself

Purchase tickets only from FIFA.com/tickets on the official FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace.

Be cautious of listings that require urgent payment or offer prices significantly below market value.

Verify short-term rental listings by checking multiple sources and confirming the property address exists.

Whenever possible, pay using a credit card, which can offer fraud protection.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud:

Report the incident to your local police service immediately.

Contact your financial institution if money or personal information has been shared.

Report the incident to the Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre online at reportcyberandfraud.canada.ca or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

Reporting fraud to police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre helps authorities identify emerging trends, support investigations, and prevent others from becoming victims.

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2026/03/4351625

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Media Contacts: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, [email protected]; Vancouver Police Department [email protected]; Toronto Police Service, [email protected]