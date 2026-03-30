OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has launched a Virtual Remote Interpreting (VRI) pilot to improve communication between police officers and Deaf individuals during police interactions, particularly when interpretation needs arise unexpectedly during police encounters.

The VRI pilot is implemented in four detachments in British Columbia: Langley, Kelowna, Prince George, and Nanaimo. It provides provides front-line officers with on-demand access to live American Sign Language (ASL) and Langue des signes québécoise (LSQ) interpreters using secure video technology. The service is intended as an initial communication tool during urgent or unplanned interactions and may also support in-person interactions at participating detachments when appropriate.

Deaf and hard of hearing individuals have historically faced communication barriers during police encounters, often relying on written notes, gestures, lip-reading, or bystanders acting as interpreters. These approaches can lead to misunderstandings, delays, or safety concerns. The VRI pilot helps address these challenges by providing immediate access to qualified sign language interpreters.

This pilot aligns with the RCMP's 2026–2028 Accessibility Plan, which focuses on removing barriers and improving access to programs and services. By enhancing communication during police interactions, the RCMP aims to support clearer understanding and safer outcomes.

Findings from the pilot will help inform potential future decisions regarding the use of virtual remote interpreting within the RCMP.

Link: RCMP launches Virtual Remote Interpreting pilot to improve communication with Deaf and hard of hearing individuals | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

For media inquiries, please contact: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], 613-843-5999