OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), in partnership with the Ottawa International Airport Authority and emergency response partners, will undertake an emergency exercise on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The exercise will take place between approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT and 12:00 p.m. EDT on airport property and elsewhere in the National Capital Region. This annual exercise is conducted in accordance with Canadian Aviation Security Regulations and is designed to test and strengthen coordinated emergency response capabilities across multiple agencies.

Members of the public and passengers may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles, uniformed personnel, and simulated response activity in designated areas. We anticipate no impact on flight operations, passenger services, or the community and the public is asked not to be alarmed if they see unusual activity at or around the airport. Procedures are in place to facilitate a quick response in the event of a real emergency during the exercise.

Every effort will be made to minimize any impact on the community, and we thank residents for their understanding.

This exercise supports ongoing efforts to enhance preparedness, effectively communicate, and maintain public confidence in emergency response systems. It also provides an opportunity to evaluate inter-agency coordination and communication and identify areas for continuous improvement.

The highest priority remains public, airport staff, and traveller safety and security.

For more information, please visit https://www.yow.ca

Quotes

"This exercise provides a tremendous opportunity to work with our interagency counterparts, practicing our collective ability to keep Canadians safe. Working alongside the Ottawa International Airport Authority and our partner agencies, including the Ottawa Police Service, and NAV Canada, will allow us to gain insight into the interoperability and skills we need to respond effectively to threats when required."

Bryan Larkin

Senior Deputy Commissioner, RCMP

"Exercises are an essential part of maintaining a safe, secure and resilient airport environment. They allow airport teams, emergency responders, and partner agencies to test procedures, strengthen inter-agency communication and coordination, and reinforce a strong culture of safety. Above all, they help ensure we are ready to respond effectively in the event of a real emergency at YOW."

Ian Kerr

Vice President, Operations, Ottawa International Airport Authority

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contacts: RCMP Media Relations - National Headquarters, Telephone : 613-843-5999, Email : [email protected]; Ottawa International Airport Authority Media Line, Telephone : 613-248-2050