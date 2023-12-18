Warm Up this Winter Break with Science-Fueled Fun at the Ontario Science Centre

The Science Centre is open daily this Winter Break from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday, December 23 to Sunday, January 7 (closed on December 25). Along with fascinating hands-on exhibits and phenomenal films, we have an exciting schedule of winter programming and hands-on activities for the season:

1. Move and groove with our Dinos in Motion (only until January 7 th)

Art and science intersect at our interactive exhibition, Dinos in Motion. Featuring life-sized dinosaur sculptures inspired by real fossils, visitors use levers, pulleys and other controls to make the dinosaurs move! For more play-based discovery, check the schedule and drop into our daily programs, Fossils & Footprints and The Maker Junction. Then, double up on dinosaurs and catch Dinosaurs of Antarctica playing at our OMNIMAX® Theatre.

2. The Great Canadian Invention Circus comes to town – beginning December 29

Step right up and learn about the incredible inventions from some of Canada's most creative minds at the Great Canadian Invention Circus. From Indigenous ingenuity to the imagination of young makers, discover bright ideas, past and present, from across the country.

3. What are you doing Noon Year's Eve?

Celebrate Noon Year's Eve, the Science Centre way! Enjoy a morning of hands-on activities, demos and more planned to ring in 2024 – ball drop included. Register today for this special, limited-space workshop!

4. We dream of Emett's Machines

The Science Centre's collection of inventor Rowland Emett's whimsical Dream Machines are now on display in the holiday windows at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre. These extraordinary kinetic sculptures come to life every half hour, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Yonge St., south of Dundas St. At the Science Centre, visitors will be treated to Emett's iconic 9-metre-long Tea Train.

5. Give the gift of science discovery!

We have gifts to inspire awe and bring a smile to science enthusiasts of all ages:

Gift memberships – Our popular gift memberships are valid for an entire year of admission and other fun perks like discounts on food and souvenirs and other members-only benefits.

Bestsellers from our retail shop – Celestial Buddies for the space-lovers, dinosaur plushies for the paleo-obsessed, science kits for DIY fun, punny periodic table T-shirts and lab coats to make them look extra official as they ask, test and repeat!

Book your tickets in advance to save time and check out our tips for a great visit.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

