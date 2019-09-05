Waratah Capital Launches Liquid Alternative Mutual Fund Powered By Firm's Flagship Income Strategy

New Liquid Alt Platform Responds to Advisor Demand for Greater Access to Fund Manager Jeannine LiChong's Strong Track Record

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of the firm's first liquid alternative mutual fund, the Waratah Alternative Equity Income Fund (WCAL4F). The new offering will operate pari-passu with one of Waratah's flagship strategies, the Waratah Income Fund, providing high net worth (HNW) retail investors and their advisors with direct access to Waratah fund manager Jeannine LiChong.

Liquid alternatives provide portfolio construction tools which offer the potential for added diversification and risk-adjusted returns. The Waratah Alternative Equity Income Fund is a long biased actively managed portfolio of North American equities, with a focus on Canada. The fund has the ability to use options and short positions for risk protection.

Blair Levinsky, Waratah Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jeannine has been regarded as an elite portfolio manager in the Canadian market for over twenty years. We are thrilled to team up with her and her long time portfolio manager partner, Adrian Wong, for this new offering. They both represent the core philosophy at Waratah; the generation of strong risk adjusted returns with an intense focus on the protection of capital."

Jeannine LiChong has a 23-year track record of providing ultra-HNW families and institutions with a valuable investment product focused on capital preservation and consistent portfolio growth. Ms. LiChong's approach is best described as conservative and focused on fundamentals and cash flow.

Jeannine LiChong, Waratah Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager, said, "My past experience has been focused on managing portfolios for ultra-HNW families. HNW families' goals are to preserve capital and to grow their wealth in a conservative manner given their desire for the capital to last over several generations. The Waratah Alternative Equity Income Fund will be managed with the same approach: prudently growing the capital with a focus on downside protection of capital."

The Waratah Alternative Equity Income Fund is the only liquid alt fund Waratah plans to bring to market in 2019.

About Waratah Capital Advisors

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd is a Toronto-based asset manager that specializes in alternative strategies. Waratah manages over $1.4 billion in assets from high-net-worth individuals, family offices, foundations, Canadian bank platforms, and pension funds. With a team of 34 experienced professionals, Waratah combines intensive research-driven stock selection with a disciplined and robust risk management program. Founders and employees collectively represent over $100 million of the firm's assets under management.

For further information: Investor contact: Jessica Clark Barrow, EVP Investor Relations, Jessica@waratahcap.com, (416) 637-5618; Media Contact: Kaitlyn Nightingale, kaitlyn.nightingale@edelman.com, (416) 849-3147