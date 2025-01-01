Waratah Capital Advisors Announces Fund Name Change

TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd., the manager of the Waratah Alternative ESG Fund (the "Fund"), today announced that it has changed the name of the Fund effective immediately to "Waratah Core Fund" (the "Name Change").

There are no changes to the investment objective, strategies or management of the Fund associated with the Name Change.

About Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Toronto-based asset manager that specializes in alternative strategies. It manages over $4 billion in assets from high-net-worth individuals, family offices, foundations, Canadian bank platforms, and pension funds. It combines intensive research-driven stock selection with a disciplined and robust risk management program. Founders and employees collectively represent 5% of the firm's assets under management. For further information regarding the Fund, please visit www.waratahadvisors.com.

SOURCE Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Contact Information: Dimitri Michalopoulos, Chief Compliance Officer, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd., Tel: 416.637.5622, [email protected]