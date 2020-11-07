Wapikoni and Justice Pro Bono join forces to serve Nunavik

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Wapikoni is proud to announce, on this International Inuit Day, the beginning of a new partnership relationship with Justice Pro Bono. In Nunavik, the need for support in complex criminal record suspension procedures is a major obstacle to employment and mobility, in addition to being an important stigmatization tool. Justice Pro Bono is currently working on support tools for Inuit who wish to initiate this process and they want to make sure everything is accessible in Inuktitut.

Our respective strengths will come together to produce videoclips, podcasts and awareness campaigns that will provide valuable legal information to support the communities of Nunavik. Wapikoni will also develop a youth mobilization campaign to discuss the services offered, needs and priorities. These activities will also serve as capacity development and continued learning opportunities for the members of the Wapikoni's collective, in addition to supporting the promotion of inspiring journeys.

At Wapikoni, we believe in collaborations with partner organizations whose values and missions join ours in the perspective of working with Indigenous Nations and jointly developing projects that correspond to their priorities. We always place creation and artistic excellence at the service of our Nations' narrative sovereignty, and we prioritize a business model focused on the impacts of Indigenous artistic and cultural expression and on its significant contribution to social and societal transformations.

Justice Pro Bono

Justice Pro Bono is a non-profit organization, created in 2008, at the initiative of the Barreau du Québec, whose mission is to mobilize the legal community in providing expertise and time to individuals and NGOs that do not have the resources needed to access legal services. Justice Pro Bono wishes to become a key player in improving access to justice in Quebec by taking concrete and consistent actions within the legal community.

Wapikoni

Wapikoni is an Indigenous non-profit and charitable organization, created in 2004, whose mission is to promote the expression of Indigenous creative talents through short films, music and XR projects, to serve their development through training, support and mentoring, to distribute their works across Canada and worldwide, to offer a space for personal, artistic and professional development to its collective of artists where they can meet, be inspired, identify and prize accomplishments while promoting the creation of bridges and spaces that contribute to inclusion and diversity, awareness and strategic consulting.

Partners

We would like to thank Justice Canada for supporting Justice Pro Bono in carrying out this project, as well as the Secrétariat à la Jeunesse which supports Wapikoni's citizen mobilization activities.

Happy Inuit Day!

International Inuit Day is celebrated annually on November 7. It was established in 2006 by the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC), an international non-governmental organization representing Arctic peoples (the Inuit, the Yupik, and the Chukchi) living in Canada, Greenland, and parts of the United States and Russia (Alaska and the Chukchi Peninsula, respectively).

SOURCE Wapikoni mobile

For further information: Hélène Gagnon, Communications manager, Wapikoni mobile, [email protected], 450 730.7407

Related Links

http://www.wapikoni.ca/

