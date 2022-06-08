"We are very excited to showcase WandaNEXT ™ at ISSA this year," said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Bunzl Canada. "The platform continues to evolve, thanks to the active participation of many of our customers across Canada. The result is an industry-leading product that is, quite literally, designed for and by customers who view state-of-the art facility cleaning and hygiene as critical to their key stakeholders, and to their businesses."

WandaNEXT™ enables healthcare, education, assisted living and commercial facilities to track and verify cleaning activities, validate quality through regularly scheduled audits, and alert cleaning teams to service requirements. It also facilitates schedule optimization, activity management, consumption tracking, end-user feedback and administrative reporting.

Visionstate IoT, the original developer of the platform, continues to work in partnership with Bunzl to develop new system features and functionality. The partners are about to launch a new pilot project that integrates surface diagnostics using ATP testing technology.

"We are extremely excited to have WandaNEXT™ featured at ISSA," said Visionstate CEO, John Putters. "This provides us an opportunity to demonstrate to the industry the value of the platform as an essential tool to improve cleaning quality and to help prevent the outbreak of disease."

WandaNEXT™ can be purchased through an annual subscription fee for each activation of the mobile application which has unlimited scalability and is applicable to diverse industry sectors. It has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, education, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and pharmaceutical facilities across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The WandaNEXT™ platform will be featured exclusively at ISSA Canada booth #607 on June 8 and 9, 2022. Its capabilities are applicable to all areas of a facility but will be demonstrated in the restrooms at the Metro Convention Centre during the event.

For more information on WandaNEXT™, please visit bunzlch.ca.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

