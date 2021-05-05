Walter Global Asset Management and W Investments Group partner with Michael Grondin and his team to launch 'Samara' multi-family office

"Samara will carry a family focus extending beyond investment management by achieving cohesion and prosperity objectives across generations," said Grondin, who himself comes from a family of entrepreneurs. "Our institutional investment approach will ensure that we have the latitude and flexibility to meet our clients' needs while offering all of the asset classes available to major investors."

Samara is unaffiliated with any financial institution, thus maintaining independence and the ability to provide unbiased, objective and trusted advisory services. As partners, Walter GAM and W Investments will help underpin Samara's efforts through their complementary expertise in investment and business management.

"It's an exciting time to invest in a multi-family wealth management firm, because Samara will be active in a high-growth sector that is underdeveloped in Quebec, said Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and founding partner of Walter GAM. "We are thrilled to bring this project to life with such strong partners as W Investments and Michael's team."

"W Investments itself stems from private entrepreneurs coming together to better meet their investment needs, so we understand first-hand the challenges of integrated wealth management and appreciate the emerging business opportunities in the market," said Maxime St-Laurent, co-founder and managing partner of W Investments. "Samara's market position will undoubtedly generate interest from wealthy families, as Michael and his team possess a thorough understanding of their needs and will deliver comprehensive services to meet them."

Samara's board of directors will be comprised of an impressive roster of established leaders in investment management, including Jean-François Courville, managing partner of Purpose Advisor Solutions, François Rivard, president and CEO of Innocap, René Fournier, president and CIO of Walter Financial, as well as Sylvain Brosseau and Michael Grondin.

About Samara

Founded in 2021, Samara is a multifamily office created by families for families. This community of entrepreneurs and investors rally around the firm belief that wealth goes beyond money — the founders of Samara help other families prosper across generations while using their wealth to leave a legacy and make a meaningful difference in our society. Samara's family experience combines with its team's keen expertise in wealth management and solid professional network to build a strong foundation to offer its clients optimal solutions. www.samara.ca

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is an internationally diversified private investment platform that provides development capital and strategic expertise to exceptional asset management firms, as well as to industry distributors and service providers, with an approach that allows them to be true partners. Walter Global Asset Management is part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group, a business ecosystem that has been flourishing for nearly 70 years. www.walter-gam.com

About W Investments Group LP

Formed and operated by a group of successful entrepreneurs, W Investments Group LP is a private equity fund with an objective to create a diversified platform that reflects a healthy wealth management with a long-term investment horizon. Their investment strategy is similar to multi-family offices. What sets them apart is their network of successful entrepreneurs, which enabled W Investments Group LP to develop an expertise in multiple sectors and industries and allows the partnership to invest in all spheres of the economy. www.winvestments.group

