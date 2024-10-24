Isabelle Somers Leads as Board Chair,

Driving Global Growth for the New Firm

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Walter Group announces the launch of Walter Capital Management ("Walter"), a new asset management firm offering diversified, high-performance investment strategies that have driven the success of the Somers family holdings for over a decade. Walter will continue to make these strategies, encompassing public markets and private equity, available to institutional investors and families.

"Walter Capital Management is built on a foundation of rigour, transparency, and long-term value creation. We are excited to offer tailored investment solutions for an evolving market," said Isabelle Somers, newly appointed Chair of the Board. "Today, we are making the expertise and success we've developed over the past decade fully accessible to clients across Canada and globally."

Walter's team consists of seasoned professionals with a deep financial expertise and a passion for entrepreneurship, supported by a rigorous analytical approach. The Somers family holding will remain a key client, reflecting their deep trust in Walter's world-class team.

"We have already over 50 clients investing with us, and our team members personally invest in the strategies they manage, fully aligning our interests with those of our investors," said René Fournier, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. "In addition to our investment solutions, we offer clients access to our entire ecosystem, including our internal teams, collaborators, portfolio companies, partners, and global network. We're committed to growing this ecosystem to provide exclusive benefits to our clients."

Walter's global presence is built through strategic investments, in North America and Europe, where the firm has established strong partnerships and a growing network. While these investments provide a solid foundation, Walter is also focused on expanding its physical presence. The firm is planning to open a new office in Toronto, strengthening its presence in Canada. This is part of a broader strategy to extend its footprint, bringing Walter even closer to its clients and portfolio companies in key markets around the world.

Isabelle Somers, representing the next generation of leadership, will serve as Chair while continuing her role as Managing Partner of Walter Ventures, a venture capital firm soon to be integrated into Walter's investment offerings.

About Walter Capital Management

Walter Capital Management is an asset management firm offering diversified high-performance investment strategies in public markets (Walter Public Investments) and private equity (Walter Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of growing Canadian-based SMEs, and Walter Global Asset Management, an international fund of asset management firms). With a strong foundation in entrepreneurship and family values, Walter promotes the alignment of its interests with those of its clients, investing side-by-side with them to build long-term success. www.waltercapitalmanagement.ca

