Walmart Canada to Build New State-Of-The-Art Distribution Centre in New Brunswick

The site will be located at 125 Frenette Ave and is slated to open fall 2022.

"Today's investment is exciting news for all our associates, customers and supplier partners as we continue building a Walmart Canada that is the envy of the world," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "We are growing, and we are innovating because our customers deserve the best experience when they choose to shop with us. Today is a proud day."

"Walmart Canada is delighted to be building our first distribution centre in Atlantic Canada in Moncton," said John Bayliss, Executive Vice-President, Transformation Officer, Walmart Canada. "We're developing a world class supply chain that prioritizes our customers. The better and stronger the supply chain, the quicker our customers can get the products they want in our stores and online."

The project will create more than 200 jobs inside the distribution centre, as well as construction and engineering roles during the build. Over the last 12 months, Walmart has purchased more than $185 million worth of products from over 68 Atlantic Canada-based suppliers in support of local economies. Twenty-one of these suppliers are in New Brunswick.

"Walmart's decision to locate its Eastern Canadian Distribution Centre here in Moncton is a both welcome news and a recognition of the city and province's growth advantage. The importance of supply chains is well understood after the past year of upheaval. Moncton and its vast supply chain apparatus of distribution centres, excellent roads, rail connection, air links as well as top calibre people have helped keep the region going," said Premier of New Brunswick, Blaine Higgs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Walmart to one of Moncton's Industrial Parks. This is another great addition that will bring jobs to the City and contribute to the three-year streak of record-breaking land sales and development for Moncton Industrial Development. Walmart Canada is another client that has demonstrated their confidence in Moncton as the hub for businesses looking to expand and re-locate in Atlantic Canada," said City of Moncton Mayor, Dawn Arnold.

Key project details:

Walmart Canada is investing more than $56 million in the project .

investment over the next five years aimed to generate significant growth and to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for our customers. The 221,000 square foot facility will sit on almost 19 acres of land.

The facility prioritizes environmental sustainability as Walmart's ambition is to become a regenerative company:

Energy Star white reflective roof.



Energy efficient LED lighting with integrated motion sensors and intelligent controls.



Incorporating natural refrigerants.



Waste heat generated from the refrigeration system will be reclaimed and used to supply underfloor heating systems.



Efficient and longer lasting lithium-ion electric material handling equipment.

Moncton is the newest project in a suite of new Canadian distribution centres currently under construction by Walmart Canada:

Vaughan, Ontario (opening 2024)

