Walmart Canada Thanks Shoppers for Helping to Keep Canadian Families Fed

Before the pandemic, levels of food insecurity were already at an all-time high, with 4.4 million Canadians having difficulty being able to afford food 2 . This means that more than 11% of Canadian families had been without physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food 3 .

For the fifth consecutive year of the 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' campaign, Walmart wants to remind Canadians how much they have already helped in the fight against food insecurity. Since the inception of the campaign in 2017, Walmart Canada, its suppliers and its customers have provided 50 million meals for people in Canada, from coast-to-coast. This year, Walmart is matching customer donations, up to a maximum of $820,000.

"The pandemic is continuing to have an enormous impact on all Canadians, including our most vulnerable. At Walmart Canada, it's our responsibility to give back and help raise funds to provide millions of meals for those in need," said Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. "We are very grateful to our loyal Walmart customers and suppliers. Together, we're all helping those less fortunate in our communities across the country."

How the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign gives back

Walmart has committed up to a $1 million donation to Food Banks Canada through the campaign. This commitment includes:

A corporate match of in-store customer donations, up to a maximum of $820,000

$100,000 to Food Banks Canada's retail food program, which allows food banks to pick up donations from any retail location

to Food Banks Canada's retail food program, which allows food banks to pick up donations from any retail location $80,000 to support Food Banks Canada's National Food Sharing System, which helps to acquire and share approximately 27 million pounds of food annually.

Walmart is inviting customers to join in the fight against hunger. For every purchase (in-store and online at walmart.ca) of select products, a donation will be made to Food Banks Canada, up to a maximum of $1.2 million. Partners include: Mars Canada, KraftHeinz, Kellogg's, Conagra, Maple Leaf, General Mills, Dare, Pepsi, Mondelez, Ferrero, Coca Cola, Unilever, Grupo Bimbo.

Canadians can also contribute by donating non-perishable food items in-store at their local Walmart or by adding a cash donation to online grocery orders.

"We are grateful to Walmart Canada, who has been an integral partner in our fight against food insecurity for over 20 years. The pandemic has been a particularly hard for food banks and Canadian families dealing with hunger," said Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "Federal funding initiatives, along with tremendous support from businesses,

foundations, individuals, and local communities, have enabled local food banks to survive throughout this period. Walmart Canada remains a long-standing partner in helping us achieve our mission of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

Walmart Canada fights food insecurity directly with local food banks

Today's fifth annual 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' campaign announcement builds on Walmart's continued efforts to support for Canadians in need. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are working to address surplus food use and food insecurity by supporting the work of the food bank network across Canada.

Since the campaign launched in 2017, Walmart Canada has raised 50 million meals for Canadians coast-to-coast, building on the more than 25 million pounds of food Walmart has donated to food banks across the country over many years. Walmart stores across Canada pair up with food banks in their communities to ensure quality food is provided to those who need it most.

Walmart Canada and the Walmart Foundation also support the efforts of the food bank network to help food banks keep food fresh and safe during transportation and distribution within the community. In addition, the Walmart Foundation has invested nearly $6 million to build capacity among Food Banks Canada's 630 affiliate food banks, leading to more trucks, more refrigerators and more people to get food from all sources to those who need it most. These grants from the Walmart Foundation are the next step in a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to strengthen food security across Canada.

