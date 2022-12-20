New digital offering provides customers with multiple ways to conveniently send money worldwide while saving time and money

Companies also extend their retail agreement to provide in-store money transfer capabilities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada today announced it has integrated Western Union's cross-border financial services platform into Walmart.ca to offer online money transfer services to its customers with everyday low fees.

The companies have also announced an extension to their long-standing retail relationship, maintaining customers' ability to utilize Western Union money transfer services in Walmart stores for 5% less than the nationally published consumer fee rate for Western Union branded consumer-to-consumer transactions.

Whether it's a holiday gift to a dear friend living out of province or newcomers to Canada sending money to family overseas, Walmart Canada makes it easy and cost effective to do so.

'We are excited to expand our partnership with Western Union, a trusted partner and leader in money transfer services globally," said Jennifer Jones, Vice President, Financial Services and Payments at Walmart Canada. "We are scaling new partnerships and investing in omni solutions designed to drive financial inclusion and offer more ways to serve our customers. Today's launch gives Walmart customers more choice, convenience, and access to affordable financial services to connect with family and friends worldwide, enabling them to save so they can live better."

Walmart and Western Union are collaborating on a global scale, offering money transfer services in Walmart stores across Canada, the United States and Mexico. "Western Union and Walmart share an unwavering commitment to put our customers first, providing our service across both bricks and mortar and digital channels to help deliver an exceptional experience," said Gabriella Fitzgerald, President, Western Union North America. "This extended agreement and new online offering provides our collective customer base access to our services across multiple channels, affording them greater access to our global cross-border money transfer and payments platform."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

