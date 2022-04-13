Walmart Canada opens high-tech, sustainable grocery distribution centre in Surrey, B.C.

The Surrey Grocery Distribution Centre will employ more than 250 associates once fully operational and will provide ambient (pantry items), fresh and frozen grocery goods to 45 Walmart stores in British Columbia. Distribution through the facility will reduce the company's long-haul trips from Alberta and directly reduce its carbon footprint, supporting Walmart's journey to becoming a regenerative company.

This modern facility was built vertically, using about half of the land mass that would be required for a traditional equivalent facility, and directly reducing its overall carbon footprint. This is made possible by including cutting-edge technology from WITRON. Incorporating this technology makes it possible to complete as many as 150,000 order picks per day, improving the efficiency and speed of distribution while requiring less physical effort from associates.

"We're incredibly proud of our new sustainability-focused and technology-enabled distribution centre in Surrey. Facilities like this one are an investment in the community, our associates and customers and allow our suppliers to get their products into the hands of Canadians across the country even faster," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "We continue to strengthen our world-class supply chain to ensure Canadians have access to the products they need in a way that's fast, efficient and minimizes our impact on the environment so that they can live better."

"Surrey is the most technologically-advanced facility for Walmart in Canada and is also the future hub for our electric fleet," explains John Bayliss, Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer, Walmart Canada. "This is only the start for what Canadians can expect from Walmart: we're transforming how we enable our supply chain and associates with leading-edge technologies and innovations."

"Achieving the Province's legislated GHG reduction targets requires a shift towards low-carbon heating options and the highest performing buildings," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "This new facility, featuring state-of-the-art technology that focuses on sustainability and achieving zero-waste, is a big step in the right direction."

Key Sustainability Features:

LED lighting and intelligent controls, which can reduce energy consumption by 70%

Efficient refrigeration systems using environmentally preferable CFC free carbon dioxide (CO2)

HVAC system designed to reclaim heat rejected from the refrigeration system and leverage it in radiant under floor heating

On track to becoming a zero-waste facility

Special fans to maintain temperature throughout the facility

Natural filtration systems for water to protect the local waterways and fish hatchery in the vicinity

Recycled content in building materials, including recycled glass countertops in the lunchroom

18,000 new plants have been included on-site

Facts about the new British Columbia Grocery Distribution Centre

Capable of processing 150,000 order picks per day that will be delivered to 45 Walmart stores across British Columbia .

. A future hub for Walmart's electric fleet, including semi trucks and a fully-electric yard truck fleet.

Will employ more than 250 people once fully operational and created more than 300 construction and engineering jobs during the building phase.

Built vertically, optimizing the land use with racking up to 66 feet.

Large windows throughout the facility promote natural light in the perimeter.

Outdoor park and picnic area provides an opportunity for associates and community members to enjoy nature directly outside of the facility.

Facts about Walmart in British Columbia :

Walmart Canada has been proudly serving British Columbians for more than 28 years.

British Columbia is home to 47 Walmart stores and one new distribution centre, employing more than 12,000 associates.

is home to 47 Walmart stores and one new distribution centre, employing more than 12,000 associates. In 2021, Walmart invested more than $16 million in store upgrades in British Columbia .

in store upgrades in . Walmart works with over 140 BC-based suppliers, purchasing over $640 million in product over a recent 12-month period.

in product over a recent 12-month period. Walmart raised and donated more than $4.7 million for BC charities in 2021.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca , is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook , Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

For further information: Stephanie Fusco, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada, [email protected]