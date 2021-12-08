As of today, Walmart Canada customers can check out using Interac Debit for e-commerce transactions on Walmart.ca and within the Walmart Canada mobile app using Apple Pay. This announcement follows the retailer's rollout of Interac Debit contactless payments at point-of-sale terminals late last year, rounding out the ability to pay using Interac Debit across all Walmart properties in Canada – in-store, online and in-app.

"We know our customers want a seamless omnichannel shopping experience and we're proud to offer it. Adding Interac Debit for all online and in-app purchases is part of our plan to expand our service offering and to provide Canadians with consistency and inclusion when they shop with Walmart," said Jennifer Jones, Vice President, Financial Products, Services and Payments, Walmart Canada. "As a retailer Canadians rely on for everyday needs, we want everyone to have access to shop with choice and flexibility in how they pay. We're thrilled to offer this new service for customers in time for the holiday season and we are committed to helping Canadians live better with more meaningful services and solutions ahead."

The new Interac Debit launch is part of Walmart Canada's overall plan to strengthen and expand services for customers offering more everyday value and new product offerings that drive financial inclusion.

"Interac is proud to collaborate with Walmart Canada to help deliver a more unified, omnichannel payment experience through the acceptance of Interac Debit contactless payments in-store, and now for e-commerce payments online and in-app using Apple Pay," said Adeel Syed, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Interac Corp. "Canadians have told us they want the option to use debit in online channels just as they would in-store during the pandemic and beyond, and now they can have the ability to do so at one of Canada's leading retailers."

To increase awareness of the recently expanded Interac Debit payment options across Walmart Canada channels, Walmart Canada and Interac have collaborated on a digital media campaign to promote the use of Interac Debit e-commerce payments. This campaign is currently slated to begin mid-December of this year and planned to continue through the holiday shopping period and end in February.

Interac Debit cardholders from participating financial institutions can use Apple Pay when making online debit purchases. For more information, please visit Interac.ca.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. empowers Canadians to access, spend and send funds whenever and from wherever they choose. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, we enable payment and ID experiences that support Canadians' accelerated use of safe and digital payments while prioritizing interoperability, security, privacy, and inclusivity. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands, with Canadians choosing Interac products an average of 18 million times a day to pay and exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit In the Know.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Interac, Interac Debit and the Interac logo are trademarks of Interac Corp.

