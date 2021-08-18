To celebrate, on August 19 th Walmart is hosting its first-ever "Vax-a-thon" – a one-day vaccine blitz at more than 250 pharmacies from coast-to-coast. Pharmacists will set up at the front of stores to speak with customers and educate them about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Customers who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the Vax-a-thon event can do so on the spot in participating pharmacies with no appointment necessary.

"We have an enormous sense of pride to be part of the vaccine rollout to help get Canadians immunized. Our mission is to help Canadians live better and part of that mission includes greater access to vaccines," said Shelly Kiroff, senior vice president, Health and Wellness, Pharmacy, Walmart Canada. "From the very beginning, our goal has always been to help as many customers as possible and our commitment to our customers' health and well-being is stronger than ever."

To date, Walmart pharmacists have administered more than 375,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses across Canada.

Participating Walmart pharmacies are accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to pre-scheduled appointments, subject to provincial eligibility requirements.

Walmart Canada is a destination for health and well-being with 337 corporate pharmacies nationwide and has an additional 68 Accès Pharma chez Walmart franchise locations in Quebec open seven days a week, with over 1,300 pharmacists and affiliated pharmacists across the country.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit here.

