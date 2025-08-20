Back-to-School: Hunger Hits Alberta Classrooms

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - As thousands of Albertan students head back to class, a harsh reality emerges: Breakfast Club of Canada, the country's largest school food provider, is witnessing a record number of children attending supported breakfast programs. Indeed, at least one in three children in the country affirm arriving at school feeling hungry almost every day1. Faced with this reality, the organization is launching a fundraising campaign and calling on the population of Alberta to join the solidarity movement to help feed children.

In the context of escalating food and living costs, increased demands on food banks, and the added burden of tariffs, working families across Alberta are facing impossible choices that greatly impact children's health and well-being. Today, nearly 40% children live in a food-insecure household2, an alarming increase of 30% in just one year. This sharp rise gives Alberta the highest child food insecurity rate in all provinces3. Despite the recent governmental commitments, this ongoing crisis is putting unprecedented strain on schools and nonprofits, including Breakfast Club of Canada, which is being called upon more than ever.

"Behind these numbers lies immense potential: talents, voices, and dreams at risk due to a lack of access to nutritious food. Breakfast programs are not a universal solution to today's challenges, but they are a practical, proven support that helps Alberta students succeed throughout the school year," says Tommy Kulczyk, President and CEO of Breakfast Club of Canada. "Every child deserves an equal chance to success,'' he adds.

___________________________ 1 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. (2019). Child well-being outcomes. Consulted on June 3, 2025 2 Statistics Canada. Table 13-10-0835-01 Food insecurity by selected demographic characteristics DOI: https://doi.org/10.25318/1310083501-eng 3 Idem

More Than a Meal: Ensuring Every Child Starts the Day Nourished

Breakfast Club of Canada and its community partners have seen an average 40% increase in the number of children served in existing breakfast programs over the past few years, from coast to coast to coast. Today, over 37,000 Alberta children benefit from a nutritious breakfast through over 290 school programs supported by the Club and its partners, and the demand continues to grow. "We recognize the efforts and initiatives from all levels of government, especially through the National School Food Program, that contributed to helping schools respond to growing needs. Despite this important step, now more than ever, support from all sectors is essential to maintain and expand programs that ensure every child starts their day with the nourishment they need," says Judith Barry, Co-Founder and Director of Government Relations at Breakfast Club of Canada. "Whether in urban centres, rural areas or remote regions, access to nutritious food is vital to help students focus, learn and grow. This is an issue that concerns us all," she adds. Indeed, the Club has observed that one in three schools across the province identifies access to healthy, affordable food as a daily challenge.

Education is essential. So is nutritious food. Let's make the choice to help feed children at school.

Proud of its 30-year history, Breakfast Club of Canada supports a variety of operational models through community partners like Edmonton Catholic Schools and Calgary Food Bank. The Club is committed to continuing this support while ensuring that every breakfast includes the key components of Canada's Food Guide (protein, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains) as well as promoting local food sourcing and food sovereignty within communities.

Breakfast Club of Canada is calling on Albertans to join this movement of solidarity and believe in the power of breakfast. Starting today, anyone can help a child reach their full potential by texting "CLUB" to 20222 or by donating at breakfastclubcanada.org/back-to-school.

For this important fundraising campaign, the Club can also count on the generosity of the MTY Foundation, which will match all donations until October 31. To build awareness, ads will be broadcast on TV, online, and across social media throughout the campaign. Together, let's help children reach their full potential.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products across Canada, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

