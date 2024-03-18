MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Thirty years ago, Canadians got their first taste of Walmart's every day low prices as the retailer launched with 122 stores across the country. Today, Walmart is proud to celebrate 30 years as part of the fabric of Canada: a story of partnership, integrity, growth, innovation and regeneration.

For the past 30 years, Walmart Canada has been there: through product and fashion crazes, a winter storm that turned into a store sleepover, and our customers' everyday milestones. And through more challenging times: natural disasters, a recession, and a pandemic.

Canadians know they can count on Walmart as a one-stop shop saving money and time every time they shop with us, as an employer of choice for Canadians, as a destination for products from Canadian suppliers, as a part of the local community and as stewards of the environment. Transforming from a traditional bricks and mortar retailer to a modern, omnichannel retailer over the past 30 years, Walmart Canada offers Canadians choice and convenience – no matter how they choose to shop.

"I want to thank Canadians for the trust they've placed in us over the last 30 years. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes, into your everyday lives and into your celebrations," said Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "As we look to the next 30 years, we're going to continue doing what we do best: being there for you and your families with the products you need, when you need them, at the every day low prices you expect from us. That's our promise to Canadians – and it's the same one we launched with in 1994."

A year of celebration

For this milestone of thirty years in Canada, Walmart is introducing its 30th Anniversary Rollback Event to help Canadians celebrate alongside the retailer. With Rollbacks on items across all areas of the business, including thousands of Rollback offers delivering savings of 30 per cent or more, customers have been joining in the celebration since March 7th.

For customers looking for a tasty celebratory treat, Walmart Brands will have them covered with a delicious birthday-inspired offering across Bakery, Grocery and Frozen that will start to arrive in stores mid-May.

Plus, Canadians should stay tuned to LinkedIn and the 30th Anniversary Hub on WalmartCanada.ca for 30-year stories featuring Walmart Canada associates, suppliers and more.

"After 30 years with Walmart Canada, I still feel that same passion and excitement I felt in 1994. In that time, I've had countless experiences with our customers that proved to me again and again how we help Canadians save money so they can live better," said Dave Wendt, Manager, Central Operations, Walmart Canada. "From my first day as a store manager to my current role in Operations 30 years later, that unwavering dedication is what gets me up in the morning."

"Our 30-year relationship with Walmart Canada has been a function of hard work, meticulous execution and perseverance. We always understood the customer was number one – and we're proud to have been awarded Walmart Canada's Supplier of the Year for Apparel in our first year in 1994, 1995 and then again in this, our 30th year of business together," said Martin Lieberman, President, Lamour Inc. "The best part about being a Walmart vendor is that you're dealing with an honest partner: someone who keeps their word, understands the concept of doing business and that through partnership and working together you all win. Congratulations, Walmart Canada on 30 years!"

"It's hard to believe that it's only been thirty years since Walmart opened over 120 stores across the country. Today, most Canadians shop at Walmart, and it's hard to imagine our retail environment without it. Local Walmart stores are a key part of their communities, offering reliable and affordable access to products made here in Canada and around the world. And we can't forget that Walmart is also one of largest employers in the country, making it a landmark of Canada's business landscape. The Canadian Chamber is happy to join Walmart in celebrating 30 years of doing business in Canada – both with and for the benefit of Canadian families." -Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Walmart Canada by the numbers

1 gigaton: Globally, the amount of CO2e emissions that actions reported by our Walmart suppliers, including those supplying Walmart Canada, are expected to reduce, avoid, or sequester – more than six years ahead of our 2030 goal 21 billion: Walmart Canada's estimated direct, indirect, and induced economic contribution to Canada's GDP in 2021[1] 3.5 billion: major investment announced in 2020 for growth and customer experience transformation 1 billion: approximate number of cases moved by Walmart Canada and our distribution partners last year 750 million: dollars raised and donated to charities and non-profits across Canada since 1994 680 million: approximate number of plastic bags prevented from entering circulation annually following Walmart Canada's decision to eliminate single-use plastic bags at checkout in 2022 75 million: approximate items available on Walmart.ca, including Marketplace 68 million: approximate kilometres driven by Walmart Canada fleet tractors in 2023 as they transported the products Canadians need to our stores 12 million+: pounds of safe, surplus food and products donated by Walmart Canada stores and distribution centres to our food bank partners nationally in 2023 10 million: approximate number of square feet comprising our distribution and fulfilment network across Canada 461,848: approximate kilometres of toilet paper we've sold in 30 years[2] 100,000: average number of items available in-store 28,000: on average, how many litres of maple syrup are sold in stores across the country each week 16,000: number of associates in 1994 – now more than 100,000 associates from coast-to-coast-to-coast 3123: our Barrie South Walmart Supercentre, the first new Walmart Canada store that opened in 1994 2,400: number of Live Better U education program associate applications that have already been approved 2,000: approximate number of Canadian suppliers we work with 1,728: kilometres between Walmart Canada's home office in Mississauga, Ontario and the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville, Arkansas 1,252: number of 30+ year associates we'll have by the end of 2024 1,000: approximate dollars in savings for Canadian families in 2019 when there was a Walmart store added to a major metropolitan area, no matter where they shopped[3] 403: current number of Walmart Canada stores 400: approximate number of associates who will celebrate 30 years of service in 2024! 122: number of Woolco stores that kicked off our network in Canada in 1994 100+: number of languages spoken by associates from coast-to-coast-to-coast 97: percent of Canadian households that can access two-day shipping through Walmart Canada 33: average percentage savings Canadians can enjoy when choosing Walmart Brands, as compared to national brands at regular prices in our stores 9: years as one of Canada's Top 10 Most Influential Brands 7: more than this many bags of ketchup chips are sold in a Walmart Canada store every minute, on average! 3: Consecutive years as a Top Fleet Employer in Canada 1: Who's number one? The customer, always.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $750 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter ) , Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 https://www.walmartcanada.ca/about-us/economic-and-social-contributions 2 As estimated by a major paper goods supplier 3 https://www.walmartcanada.ca/about-us/economic-and-social-contributions

