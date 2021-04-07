Walmart Canada announces record breaking $6.6 million contribution to Food Banks Canada

"The impact on food banks across the country this past year has been unprecedented," said Chris Hatch, chief executive officer of Food Banks Canada. "Without deeply committed partners like Walmart Canada, we wouldn't be able to provide relief to Canadians to the level we do."

How Canadians gave back during this year's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign

Canadians contributed to this year's campaign by adding a cash donation to their in-store and online grocery purchases, by purchasing products from participating brands - Mars Canada, KraftHeinz, Kellogg's, Conagra, Maple Leaf, General Mills, Dare, Pepsi, Mondelez, Ferrero, Coca Cola, Unilever, Grupo Bimbo - and donating non-perishable food items in-store at their local Walmart store.

"We are very grateful to our dedicated Walmart Canada customers and suppliers who, despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic, joined together to help feed Canadian families in need and provide 13 million meals across the country," said Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. "At Walmart Canada, it is our responsibility to give back and to help build strong communities. We are proud to support Food Banks Canada and to continue the fight against food insecurity."

About the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign

Since the Fight Hunger. Spark Change campaign launched in 2017, Walmart Canada has raised 60 million meals for Canadians coast-to-coast, building on the more than 30 million pounds of food Walmart has donated to food banks across the country over many years. Walmart stores across Canada are paired with food banks in their communities to ensure quality food is provided to those who need it most.

Walmart Canada and the Walmart Foundation also support the efforts of the food bank network to help food banks keep food fresh and safe during transportation and distribution within the community. In addition, the Walmart Foundation has invested nearly $6 million to build capacity among Food Banks Canada's 630 affiliate food banks, leading to more trucks, more refrigerators and more people to get food from all sources to those who need it most. These grants from the Walmart Foundation are the next step in a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to strengthen food security across Canada.

