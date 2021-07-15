As parents and kids alike look forward to finally going back to school, Justice launches at Walmart Canada with a new back to school collection that includes more than 140 items across tween fashion, footwear, jewelry and accessories, bedding, backpacks and stationery. Customers will find athleisure separates including fashion leggings starting at $8, tie dye sweatshirts and joggers starting at $13, and oversized hoodies starting at $18. The collection will also feature bedding sets, pillows, throws ranging from $20-$40. New styles will be added seasonally.

"Justice is a popular brand our customers know and love, and with the back-to-school shopping season underway, this new collection comes at the perfect time for our customers looking to elevate their style," said Marlise Wilson, Sr. Director Kids Apparel, Walmart Canada. "We're thrilled to partner with Justice as its exclusive fashion retailer as we continue to expand our assortment, offering customers quality, on-trend and accessible style at an incredible value."

Justice, owned by Blue Star Alliance, is known for its cutting-edge tween apparel and accessories that translate each season's aspirational trends into looks that help girls feel confident. From 90s inspired streetwear and athleisure separates with bold and vibrant prints to denim featuring the latest silhouettes, washes and distresses, Justice offers the latest styles for every girl at a price point attainable for every Walmart customer.

"Bringing Justice to Walmart Canada is such a natural fit," says Ralph Gindi, President of Bluestar Alliance. "Justice connects to so many girls in an incredibly impactful way, we wanted to make sure even more consumers would have the opportunity to grow up with the brand. This is truly an exciting moment for Justice and its core consumer.

Walmart Canada will be the exclusive in store experience for the Justice brand. With Walmart's incredible scale and reach, Justice will bring the same quality, design and trends to more doors than ever before. The most unique aspect of this partnership is the ability to utilize the core Justice design team. According to Justice Design Lab President, Kat DePizzo, "I am so thrilled to continue this beloved brand on in partnership with Walmart. I was able to maintain the heart of the Justice design and product team, all who have been responsible for creating the amazing products that our customers have known and loved for years. I have spent 14 years with the Justice brand, and I couldn't be more excited to bring it back to the Canadian customer in even more doors than ever before. We've been busy creating a back-to-school assortment that is on-trend, fashion first, and with the same quality and value that our customer expects. This once-in a-brand opportunity to partner with Walmart is a career milestone for me."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities.

About Justice

Justice, owned & managed by Bluestar Alliance, is the premier tween girls' brand, building exciting and powerful connections through fashion and fun. We create apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate every girl's unique sense of self. From must-have trends to pop-culture, the Justice brand is all about inspiring and empowering every girl, every day. Your girl is the heart of Justice. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, www.bluestaralliance.com.

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

For further information: Media Relations Contacts: Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

