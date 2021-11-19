Canadians' #1 choice to save on holiday shopping*

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The countdown to one of the most anticipated holiday shopping events of the year is on.

Back by popular demand, Walmart Canada's Black Friday Deals will be spread out across multiple events. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.ca and continue in Walmart's more than 400 stores from coast-to-coast. Walmart Canada will deliver an exciting series of online and in-store savings events, 1000s of Rollbacks, all while ensuring a safe and convenient customer shopping experience.

Black Friday Early Deals

Customers can start their holiday shopping with Walmart's Black Friday Early Deals from Thurs., Nov. 18 to Wed., Nov. 24 .

. Customers can shop early on Walmart.ca on Wed., Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. EST .

Black Friday Toy and Gaming Event

The much-anticipated Black Friday 4-day Toy and Gaming event runs from Thurs., Nov. 25 to Sun., Nov. 28, beginning at 12:01 am EST on Walmart.ca.

Black Friday 2021 Main Event

The main Black Friday event takes place in-store from Fri., Nov. 26 at 6 a.m. local time. Store opening times may vary, check Walmart.ca for the store nearest you.

at local time. Store opening times may vary, check Walmart.ca for the store nearest you. Customers can shop early on Walmart.ca starting on Thurs., Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. EST .

at . The online event ends on Sun., Nov. 28 at 8:59 p.m.

Cyber Week 2021 Event

Customers can shop Cyber Week Deals on Walmart.ca beginning on Sun., Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. EST .

By buying earlier and accounting for extra lead time to move goods, Walmart Canada is ready for this holiday season.

"Black Friday is now more than just a day! It's an exciting series of shopping events that kick-off the holiday season – and Walmart is ready to deliver for our customers," said Kieran Shanahan, Walmart Canada's Chief Merchandising Officer. "We are very proud to be a one-stop holiday shop for all our customers' needs, especially for gifting. Our merchants planned ahead, and we are well positioned for Black Friday and the holiday season with an incredible selection of products at amazing prices."

Black Friday Shopping Facts

Customers can enjoy more than 1,000 Black Friday deals in-store and online and Walmart's lowest prices of the year on 100s of items.

More than 1,500 trailers of Black Friday merchandise will be delivered to stores across the country.

Some of the most popular Black Friday early deals include TVs, video games, toys and small appliances.

Customers can enjoy Walmart's lowest prices of the year on more than 1000s of items, Walmart exclusives, online-only deals, and the option to pick up online Black Friday purchases through Walmart's contactless, fast, free shipping on orders over $35 and free pickup on orders of $25 or more at store (Exclusions apply. Applies only to items sold by Walmart. See Walmart.ca for details.). Additionally, customers can download the mobile app to stay up to date about deals, special offers and more.

*Based on NielsenIQ survey commissioned by Walmart, surveying [1,430] of randomly selected Canadian adults from [June 11, 2021] to [June 16, 2021].

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community and ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

