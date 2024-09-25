MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Walmart Canada announced at its Golden Quarter Conference that the company is investing an additional $92 million in pay increases for eligible supply chain hourly and frontline management, and retail hourly associates.

This is the latest announcement in the retailer's journey to invest in associates' long-term success and growth through a combination of higher wages, leading benefit plans, skills training and education offerings at no cost to the associate.

Walmart Canada announces additional $92M wage investment for frontline associates. (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.)

Earlier this year, Walmart Canada announced a $53 million wage investment in higher wages for store associates.

"As a people-led, tech-powered, omnichannel retailer, we're proud to offer wages that are market competitive or better – and our benefit plans are some of the best in the Canadian market," said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada. "Investing in our people is an ongoing and important part of making sure we continue to attract great associates who want to stay and grow with us."

"Walmart Canada has a best-in-class supply chain and our associates are at the heart of that," said John Bayliss, Chief Expansion Officer, Walmart Canada. "Investing in cutting-edge technologies, training, and development opportunities continues to be a priority to help our teams thrive and modernize how they work."

"These frontline investments are significant steps Walmart Canada is making on its ongoing journey to be the leading omnichannel retailer in Canada," said Joe Schrauder, Chief Operations Officer, Walmart Canada.

"We've been on a journey of expanding, revolutionizing and transforming our supply chain over the past few years," said Matt Kelly, VP, Supply Chain. "This investment underlines our deep appreciation for our associates' consistent hard work and dedication."

Wages are just one part of the total compensation offering that all Walmart Canada associates receive when they work for Walmart. Others include:

Annual incentive bonus aligned with company performance

Comprehensive benefit coverage including enhanced prescription drug coverage, health and dental, fertility treatment, and mental health care

Access to free and confidential 24/7 virtual care, employee assistance programs, and wellbeing programs through TELUS Health

A Walmart discount card for savings of 10 per cent on groceries and general merchandise sold at Walmart stores and on Walmart.ca

A deferred profit-sharing retirement plan and a discounted stock purchase program.

In addition, Walmart Canada has prioritized investments in skills training and education offerings at no cost to the associate. In September 2023, the retailer announced its commitment to ensuring their associates have the skills needed for the jobs of the future. Through the Live Better U (LBU) educational program, Walmart covers 100% of the cost of tuition, books, and course fees for course offerings curated based on the new and future needs of the business. To date, over 3,000 associates have participated in this offering. This program marks a $50 million investment over the next five years in associate career-driven learning and development, offered through programs at top-tier schools across Canada.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wal-Mart Canada Corp.

[email protected]