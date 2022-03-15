World's leading retailer selects Toronto and Atlanta for new Walmart Global Tech hubs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, ATLANTA and BENTONVILLE, ARK, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced plans today to make Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia two new Walmart Global Tech hubs because of their growing tech presence, connection to Walmart and broad and diverse local talent. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally this fiscal year.

Walmart Global Tech plans to make Toronto one of its larger hubs, with hundreds of new jobs over time. The initial hiring phase is expected to include 45 full-time roles in software development, technical program management and product management. Initial hiring in Atlanta is expected to include 140 new full-time roles such as data scientists and software engineers.

"The cutting-edge technology we build for 230 million customers around the world is fueled by our greatest asset-our people," said Suresh Kumar, Walmart's EVP, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer. "We are excited to join the vibrant and diverse tech communities in Toronto and Atlanta. Work from these new hubs will impact millions of lives and transform the future of retail."

The launch of a technology hub in Toronto keeps homegrown tech talent on Canadian soil and is in addition to Walmart's longstanding local commitment. In 2020, Walmart Canada announced a $3.5 billion investment to make the online and in-store experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart Canada's customers. Deploying the latest technology throughout the business – from supply chain to associates - is a major part of the investment.

"Canada has a dynamic and world leading tech community powered by talented people and innovation that is recognized on a global scale," said Nicolai Salcedo, Chief Technology and Data Officer, Walmart Canada. "It's inspiring to see Walmart recognize the Canadian tech community and invest in further developing local talent with new opportunities that will be brought through this new tech hub."

"Walmart's decision to make Toronto the home of one of its larger tech hubs with hundreds of jobs to come is another vote of confidence in our city's thriving tech sector," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "As Mayor, I am committed to supporting our technology sector and continuing to encourage companies to locate here and hire here. This is all part of our non-stop effort to ensure that Toronto comes back stronger than ever."

With the addition of the Toronto and Atlanta hubs, Walmart Global Tech will have 16 technology hubs, including teams in Seattle, WA and Chennai, India that launched last year. Walmart Global Tech is the fastest growing corporate team inside the world's leading retailer. More technologists are choosing Walmart as the place to grow impactful careers and the company continues to invest in its tech associates. In the last fiscal year, Walmart Global Tech grew by 26% to 20,000 associates and 20% of the Global Tech team earned a promotion.

Roles that are currently open for all locations are available on the careers webpage, careers.walmart.com/technology.



Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide.

