Wall Financial Corporation reports voting results of annual meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 13,646,900 were represented at the meeting, being 42.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM including setting the number of directors at six, the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors, and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Director Voting

Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Name Votes For Votes Withheld Oliver Borgers 9,771,476 (99.82%) 17,608 (0.18%) Robert King 9,773,164 (99.84%) 15,920 (0.16%) Michael Redekop 9,773,164 (99.84%) 15,920 (0.16%) Peter Ufford 9,731,217 (99.41%) 57,867 (0.59%) Sascha Voth 9,771,476 (99.82%) 17,608 (0.18%) Bruno Wall 9,773,164 (99.84%) 15,920 (0.16%)

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information: Bruno Wall, President, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, (604) 893-7131.