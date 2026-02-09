WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 9, 2026, the Directors of Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") declared a cash dividend of $1.00 for each Common Share without par value in the capital of the Company to the holders of record of the Common Shares without par value on February 23, 2026 to be payable on or before March 9, 2026.

The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and sale of residential housing units, and the ownership and management of hotel properties.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information, contact Bruno Wall, CEO, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.