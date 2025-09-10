WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES Q2 2026 FISCAL RESULTS

News provided byWall Financial Corporation
Sep 10, 2025, 18:08 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the six months July 31, 2025. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended July 31, 2025 of $18,307,339 or $0.57 per share compared to $14,775,288 or $0.45 per share in the prior period.
Net earnings from rental apartment operations increased due to the recovery of accrued costs related to the sale of an investment property that was sold in March 2022 and lower interest expense. Earnings from the Company's hotels increased due to lower operating costs, higher overall occupancy and average daily rates. Revenues and earnings from the Company's development operations decreased due to fewer units sales.
|
Three months ended July 31
|
Six months ended July 31
|
Statements of Earnings
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Total revenue and other income
|
$ 51,842,062
|
$ 72,654,945
|
$ 95,630,099
|
$ 108,836,768
|
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company
|
12,626,618
|
11,417,472
|
18,307,339
|
14,775,288
|
Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted)
|
0.39
|
0.35
|
0.57
|
0.45
|
Statements of Financial Position
|
July 31, 2025
|
January 31, 2025
|
Total assets
|
$ 950,583,567
|
$ 927,381,509
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
298,507,102
|
308,078,997
The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024.
Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.
For further information, contact Bruno Wall, Chief Executive Officer, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.
