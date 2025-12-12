WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES Q3 2026 FISCAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the nine months ended October 31, 2025. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the nine months ended October 31, 2025 of $30,271,243 or $0.94 per share compared to $24,389,582 or $0.76 per share in the prior period.

Net earnings from rental apartment operations increased due to increased rents and lower interest expense. Earnings from the Company's hotels increased due to lower operating costs, higher overall occupancy and average daily rates. Revenues and earnings from the Company's development operations decreased due to fewer units sales.





Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31 Statements of Earnings 2025 2024 2025 2024

Total revenue and other income $ 49,089,732 $ 53,767,700 $ 144,719,831 $ 162,604,468

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company 11,963,904 9,614,294 30,271,243 24,389,582

Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted) 0.37 0.30 0.94 0.76























Statements of Financial Position



October 31, 2025 January 31, 2025

Total assets



$ 973,162,851 $ 927,381,509

Total non-current liabilities



419,781,047 308,078,997













The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information, contact Bruno Wall, Chief Executive Officer, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.