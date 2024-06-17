WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON JUNE 14, 2024

Jun 17, 2024, 19:59 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").
A total of 25 shareholders were represented at the meeting, being 52.35% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM including setting the numbers at seven, and the appointment of audtiors for the ensuing year.
Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:
|
Name
|
Votes in Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
Oliver Borgers
|
16,895,405
(99.99%)
|
1,181
(0.01%)
|
Michael Redekop
|
16,894,865
(99.99%)
|
1,721
(0.01%)
|
Peter Ufford
|
16,894,865
(99.99%)
|
1,721
(0.01%)
|
Aliaksandra Varslavan
|
16,835,555
(99.64%)
|
61,031
(0.36%)
|
Sascha Voth
|
16,836,375
(99.64%)
|
60,211
(0.36%)
|
Bruno Wall
|
16,836,915
(99.65%)
|
59,671
(0.35%)
|
Darcee Wise
|
16,836,095
(99.64%)
|
60,491
(0.36%)
About Wall Financial Corporation
Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.
SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation
Media Contact: Bruno Wall, President, Wall Financial Corporation, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131
Share this article