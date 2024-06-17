WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON JUNE 14, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 25 shareholders were represented at the meeting, being 52.35% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM including setting the numbers at seven, and the appointment of audtiors for the ensuing year.

Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Name Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Oliver Borgers 16,895,405 (99.99%) 1,181 (0.01%) Michael Redekop 16,894,865 (99.99%) 1,721 (0.01%) Peter Ufford 16,894,865 (99.99%) 1,721 (0.01%) Aliaksandra Varslavan 16,835,555 (99.64%) 61,031 (0.36%) Sascha Voth 16,836,375 (99.64%) 60,211 (0.36%) Bruno Wall 16,836,915 (99.65%) 59,671 (0.35%) Darcee Wise 16,836,095 (99.64%) 60,491 (0.36%)

About Wall Financial Corporation

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

Media Contact: Bruno Wall, President, Wall Financial Corporation, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131