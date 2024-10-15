Wall Financial Corporation Announces Senior Management and Director Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announced today that Bruno Wall has resigned as President and has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Chair of the board of directors (the "Board"). Simon Yoon has been appointed President and director of the Company. Peter Ufford has resigned as Chair and has been appointed Vice Chair and Lead director of the Board. Peter Wall has resigned as director of the Company.

About Wall Financial Corporation

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

