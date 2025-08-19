WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announced today that it has appointed a new independent director, Lorne Burns, to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Burns brings a wealth of experience to the Company. He has served as an industry leader in Canadian real estate, finance, and business for over 39 years with one of the four largest audit, tax and advisory professional services firms in the world.

About Wall Financial Corporation

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information, contact Bruno Wall, Chief Executive Officer, Wall Financial Corporation, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.