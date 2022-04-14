Wall Financial Corporation Announces Q4 Fiscal 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2022. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year ended January 31, 2022 of $14,614,710 or $0.45 per share compared to $544,293 or $0.02 per share in the prior year. This increase in net earnings compared to prior year was primarily due to units closings during the year ended January 31, 2022 as well as the recognition of mark-to-market losses in respect of interest rate swap contracts in the prior year.

The Company's hotel operations continue to be negatively impacted by the global health pandemic resulting in lower occupancy and room rates. While the duration and magnitude of the impact on operations is not known, we do not anticipate a significant recovery until the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

Revenue and income from the rental apartment operations remain stable and revenues from the development operations increased significantly from 2021 due to the sale of 130 condominium units during the year ended January 31, 2022.







Three months ended January 31 Year ended January 31 Statements of Earnings

2022 2021 2022 2021

Total revenue and other income

$ 29,566,882 $ 108,169,328 $ 241,546,354 $ 192,275,230

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company

$ 729,736 $ 6,042,742

14,614,710

544,293

Earnings (loss) per share (diluted and non-diluted)

$ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.45 $ 0.02













Statements of Financial Position





January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021

Total assets





$ 874,063,426 $ 973,493,565

Total non-current liabilities





$ 277,821,380 $ 260,243,086

Dividends paid





$ - $ -

Dividends paid per share





$ - $ -















The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential rental apartments, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

