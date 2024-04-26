WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES Q4 2024 FISCAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the three months and year ended January 31, 2024. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year ended January 31, 2024 of $22,233,339 or $0.69 per share compared to $48,206,620 or $1.49 per share in the prior period. This decrease in net earnings compared to the prior year was primarily due to a gain on the sale of an investment property in the prior year of $30,340,556 offset by an overall increase in earnings from operations in the current year.

Revenue and income from the rental apartment operations increased due to acquisitions of investment properties in the prior year, a decrease in vacancy rates, and increased rents on tenant turnover. Revenues and earnings from the Company's hotels increased due to higher occupancy and average daily rates. Revenues from the Company's development operations decreased due to fewer condominium sales





Three months ended January 31 Year ended January 31 Statements of Earnings 2024 2023 2024 2023

Total revenue and other income $ 33,273,854 $ 30,920,469 $ 156,449,544 $ 144,726,718

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company 551,495 1,659,786 22,233,339 48,206,620

Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted) 0.02 0.05 0.69 1.49























Statements of Financial Position



January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023

Total assets



$ 896,277,758 $ 874,728,957

Total non-current liabilities



344,969,288 351,635,100

Dividends paid



97,360,095 -

Dividends paid per share



3.00 -













The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2024 and 2023.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

For further information: Bruno Wall, President, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.