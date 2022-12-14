Wall Financial Corporation Announces Q3 Fiscal 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the nine months ended October 31, 2022. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 of $46,546,834 or $1.43 per share compared to $13,884,974 or $0.42 per share in the prior period. This increase in net earnings compared to prior period was primarily due to the sale of an investment property and improved operations at the Company's hotels.

Revenue and income from the rental apartment operations remain stable and revenues from the development operations decreased from the prior period due to the closing of 120 condominium units in the prior period.







Three months ended October 31 Nine months ended October 31

Statements of Earnings

2022 2021 2022 2021



Total revenue and other income

$ 39,879,077 $ 30,322,631 $ 113,806,249 $ 212,235,577



Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company

7,233,196 1,710,422 46,546,834 13,884,974



Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted)

$ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 1.43 $ 0.42

















Statements of Financial Position





October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022



Total assets





$ 845,195,207 $ 874,063,426



Total non-current liabilities





$ 289,732,884 $ 277,821,380



Dividends paid





$ - $ -



Dividends paid per share





$ - $ -



The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

For further information: Bruno Wall, President, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.