WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 FISCAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the six months ended July 31, 2023. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended July 31, 2023 of $11,908,823 or $0.37 per share compared to $39,313,638 or $1.21 per share in the prior period. This decrease in net earnings compared to prior year was primarily due to the sale of an investment property in the prior period.

Revenue and income from the rental apartment operations increased due to acquisitions of investment properties in the prior year, a decrease in vacancy rates, and increased rents on tenant turnover. Revenues and earnings from the Company's hotels increased due to higher occupancy and average daily rates. Revenues from the Company's development operations decreased due to the closing of condominium units in the prior period.

Three months ended July 31 Six months ended July 31 Statements of Earnings 2023 2022 2023 2022

Total revenue and other income $ 45,018,996 $ 41,018,707 $ 77,516,286 $ 73,927,172

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company 9,178,082 9,314,113 11,908,823 39,313,638

Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted) 0.29 0.29 0.37 1.21











Statements of Financial Position



July 31, 2023 January 31, 2023

Total assets



$ 886,617,476 $ 874,728,957

Total non-current liabilities



340,406,686 351,635,100

Dividends paid



97,360,095 -

Dividends paid per share



3.00 -













The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2023 and 2022.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information: Contact Bruno Wall, President, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.