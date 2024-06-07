VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announces that it intends to adjourn the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") currently scheduled for June 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time), and to reconvene the Meeting on June 14, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel, Constellation Suite, 34th Floor, South Tower, 1000 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

To implement the adjournment, the Meeting will be convened on June 13, 2024 but the Company intends to immediately adjourn the Meeting until June 14, 2024. Other than a motion to adjourn the Meeting, no other business is expected to be considered at the Meeting on June 13, 2024.

Wall Financial Corporation Announces Intent to Adjourn Annual General Meeting Post this

No changes have been, or are expected to be, made to the record date for the Meeting or the business to be brought before the Meeting, which are presented in the management information circular dated May 7, 2024 in connection with the Meeting. All proxies submitted to date remain valid including those submitted after the original proxy deadline for the Meeting. Given the adjournment, proxies may now be received by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., until Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time).

About Wall Financial Corporation

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. For further information, contact Bruno Wall, President, Wall Financial Corporation, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains information that is forward-looking. Information is forward-looking when the Company uses what we know and expect today to give information about the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed timing of the Meeting and that quorum for the adjourned meeting will be satisfied. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's expectations at the date in this news release. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on a number of assumptions. This gives rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and that the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact may not be achieved. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize.

Forward-looking information is provided in this news release for the purpose of giving information about the Company's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information: Bruno Wall, President, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION, 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131