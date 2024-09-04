WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PETER WALL AS DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC) (the "Company") announced today that Peter Wall has been appointed to the board of directors . Mr. Wall is the Company's founder and controlling shareholder. The current number of directors is set at seven.

About Wall Financial Corporation

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

