Walking forward together: BMO releases wîcihitowin, the 2026 Indigenous Partnerships and Progress Report

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today released its 2026 Indigenous Partnerships and Progress Report, wîcihitowin, a nehiyawewin (Cree) term meaning "helping and supporting each other." The report highlights how BMO continues to work alongside Indigenous communities to advance reconciliation through relationships, shared learning and sustained action.

Centred on the theme of water as a living connector, this year's report reflects how reconciliation is a continuous journey – one built on strong, evolving partnerships that connect people, communities, and opportunities over time.

"Reconciliation is grounded in relationships, learning and action," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking & North American Integrated Solutions, Co‑Head, Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking, BMO. "As we continue this work, we are guided by the voices and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples and by our shared responsibility to move forward with care, accountability and respect."

Deepening progress over time

The 2026 report emphasizes meaningful momentum, demonstrating how BMO's efforts continue to deepen and expand across the organization. From long-standing programs to new partnerships, progress reflects years of relationship-building and a commitment to listening, learning and acting with intention.

Through this work, BMO continues to embed reconciliation across its business while strengthening connections with Indigenous communities across Canada.

Advancing impact through partnership

Across the three pillars of Education, Employment and Economic Empowerment, wîcihitowin highlights measurable progress. Key achievements include:

$18 billion in Indigenous banking services supporting economic participation and growth

supporting economic participation and growth Partnerships with more than 300 Indigenous communities across Canada

across Canada Training and engagement initiatives, including internal training events delivered to 1,376 employees, and external sessions supporting 692 participants

These outcomes reflect not only scale, but the strength of relationships built over time – grounded in trust, collaboration and shared priorities.

BMO continues to expand access to capital and advisory services through its Indigenous Banking team, supporting projects across infrastructure, housing, clean energy and community development while helping enable Indigenous ownership and participation in economic opportunities.

Authored through lived experience and authentic voice

At the heart of wîcihitowin are stories shared by Indigenous leaders, community members and employees. These perspectives, grounded in lived experience, highlight the breadth of Indigenous leadership across Turtle Island - from clean energy and economic development to housing and language revitalization.

These stories reinforce the importance of centring the voices and experiences of Indigenous Peoples in advancing reconciliation and shaping meaningful, lasting impact.

Strengthening accountability and leadership

The report also underscores how reconciliation is embedded across BMO through its Reconciliation Action Plan and the Office of Reconciliation, supporting coordination, accountability and sustained progress across the organization.

"Accountability means continuing to learn, listen and adapt," said Dan Adams, Head, Office of Reconciliation, BMO. "Reconciliation is ongoing work and it requires intention and a commitment to act in ways that are responsive and grounded in relationships."

BMO's Indigenous Advisory Council continues to play a key role in guiding this work, helping bring Indigenous perspectives into decision-making across the enterprise.

Walking forward together

Reconciliation remains an ongoing journey shaped by relationships and strengthened over time. Like water, this work connects people, ideas and actions - supporting more inclusive and resilient communities.

"Our work is grounded in allyship - we show up with humility, build trust over time, and support the priorities of Indigenous communities," said Mike Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Distribution, BMO and Co‑Chair, Indigenous Advisory Council, BMO. "Together, we're helping create opportunities that support long-term prosperity and shared success."

To read the full report, visit: bmo-2026-indigenous-partnerships-and-progress-report-en.pdf

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For News Media Enquiries: Kelly Hechler, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996