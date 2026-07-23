BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for July 2026

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BMO Financial Group

Jul 23, 2026, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on July 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on August 5, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is July 30, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

0.126

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

0.124

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZAAA.U

0.126

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.039

BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZEQT.T

0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZBAL.T

0.049

BMO BBB CLO ETF

ZBBZ

0.163

BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBBZ.F

0.162

BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZBBZ.U

0.163

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

0.060

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.075

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.120

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWC.T

0.333

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.081

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.170

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWB.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.210

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.150

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWA.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWEN.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWHC.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

0.170

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWGD.T

0.333

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.350

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWT.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.160

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWK.T

0.450

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWU.T

0.625

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.022

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.041

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.148

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.089

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.066

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.110

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWP.T

0.333

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWE.T

0.333

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.060

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

ZGDV

0.034

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.190

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWG.T

0.333

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

ZGIF

0.050

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

ZGRT

0.055

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.112

BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZGRO.T

0.058

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.059

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.102

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.096

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.085

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.057

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.091

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.057

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.028

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.036

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.057

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.034

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.040

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.048

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.071

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.051

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.095

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.050

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.034

BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF

ZDIV

0.104

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.180

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.063

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.047

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.029

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.026

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.049

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.103

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.163

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.074

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.068

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.071

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.075

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.055

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

0.070

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.055

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.140

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWH.T

0.413

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.140

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.120

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWS.T

0.413

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.077

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.093

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.086

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.093

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.089

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged (the "Index") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. "Dow Jones®" is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and has been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. ZWA and ZWA.T are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in ZWA and ZWA.T, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein (ZDIV) are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The relevant BMO ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may be comprised of, in whole or in part, a ROC. A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment.

The Target Cash Flow Units' monthly distribution dollar amount is reset at the beginning of each calendar year. The dollar amount is a factor of the annualized distribution rate for the Target Cash Flow Units (which is the rate set out in the individual BMO ETF profiles in the applicable BMO ETF's prospectus), the net asset value per unit of a series of a BMO ETF (NAVPS) as of the end of the previous calendar year, and the number of Target Cash Flow Units of the BMO ETF held at the time of the distribution. Although not expected, we may also adjust the monthly distribution during the year, if capital market conditions have significantly affected the ability of the BMO ETF to maintain the applicable distribution. If we make any such adjustment to the monthly distribution, we will issue a press release to communicate the change. The distribution rate applicable to the Target Cash Flow Units may be higher than the rate of return or the portfolio yield of the BMO ETF that offers such Units. As a result, if you elect to receive some or all of the regular monthly distributions in cash, the value of your investment in the BMO ETF may decline over time.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

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BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and...