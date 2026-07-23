BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for July 2026

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on July 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on August 5, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is July 30, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $ BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA 0.126 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F 0.124 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZAAA.U 0.126 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.039 BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZEQT.T 0.100 BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZBAL.T 0.049 BMO BBB CLO ETF ZBBZ 0.163 BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZBBZ.F 0.162 BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZBBZ.U 0.163 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB 0.060 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.075 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.120 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWC.T 0.333 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.081 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.170 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWB.T 0.488 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.210 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.150 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWA.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWEN.T 0.488 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWHC.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD 0.170 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWGD.T 0.333 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.350 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWT.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.160 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWK.T 0.450 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWU.T 0.625 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.022 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.041 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.148 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.089 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.066 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.110 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWP.T 0.333 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWE.T 0.333 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.060 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) ZGDV 0.034 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.190 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWG.T 0.333 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) ZGIF 0.050 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) ZGRT 0.055 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.112 BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZGRO.T 0.058 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.059 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.102 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.096 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.085 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.057 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.091 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.057 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.028 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.036 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.057 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.034 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.040 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.048 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.071 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.051 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.095 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.050 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.034 BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF ZDIV 0.104 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.200 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.175 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.180 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.063 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.047 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.029 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.026 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.049 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.103 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.163 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.074 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.068 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.071 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.075 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.055 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU 0.070 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F 0.070 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.055 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.140 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWH.T 0.413 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.140 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.120 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWS.T 0.413 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.077 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.093 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.086 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.093 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.089

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged (the "Index") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. "Dow Jones®" is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and has been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. ZWA and ZWA.T are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in ZWA and ZWA.T, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein (ZDIV) are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The relevant BMO ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may be comprised of, in whole or in part, a ROC. A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment.

The Target Cash Flow Units' monthly distribution dollar amount is reset at the beginning of each calendar year. The dollar amount is a factor of the annualized distribution rate for the Target Cash Flow Units (which is the rate set out in the individual BMO ETF profiles in the applicable BMO ETF's prospectus), the net asset value per unit of a series of a BMO ETF (NAVPS) as of the end of the previous calendar year, and the number of Target Cash Flow Units of the BMO ETF held at the time of the distribution. Although not expected, we may also adjust the monthly distribution during the year, if capital market conditions have significantly affected the ability of the BMO ETF to maintain the applicable distribution. If we make any such adjustment to the monthly distribution, we will issue a press release to communicate the change. The distribution rate applicable to the Target Cash Flow Units may be higher than the rate of return or the portfolio yield of the BMO ETF that offers such Units. As a result, if you elect to receive some or all of the regular monthly distributions in cash, the value of your investment in the BMO ETF may decline over time.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

SOURCE BMO Financial Group