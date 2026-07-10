BMO Announces Changes to the Investment Strategies of Certain BMO Mutual Funds and a Portfolio Manager Change to BMO Emerging Markets Fund

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced changes to the investment strategies of certain funds and a portfolio manager change to BMO Emerging Markets Fund.

Investment Strategies of Certain BMO Mutual Funds

Effective July 10, 2026, the investment strategies of BMO Managed Balanced Portfolio, BMO Managed Equity Growth Portfolio and BMO Managed Growth Portfolio are changed to allow each of these funds to invest up to 5% of its assets in securities of underlying funds that have exposure, either directly or indirectly, to crypto assets.

There will be no changes to these funds' fundamental investment objectives or investment risk ratings as a result of these changes.

Portfolio Manager Change to BMO Emerging Markets Fund

Effective after the close of business on or about October 16, 2026, BMO Asset Management Inc. and Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. will replace Polen Capital UK LLP as co-portfolio managers of BMO Emerging Markets Fund.

There will be no changes to BMO Emerging Markets Fund's fundamental investment objectives or investment risk rating as a result of this change.

For more information about BMO Mutual Funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds .

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996