Wajax Announces Election of Directors

Wajax Corporation

May 05, 2021, 18:29 ET

TSX Symbol:  WJX

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 2, 2021 have been elected as directors of Wajax.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 4, 2021 in Mississauga, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Leslie Abi-karam

8,266,512

98.83%

97,613

1.17%

Thomas M. Alford

8,218,390

98.26%

145,735

1.74%

Edward M. Barrett

7,975,662

95.36%

388,463

4.64%

Douglas A. Carty

7,970,298

95.29%

393,827

4.71%

Sylvia D. Chrominska

8,271,365

98.89%

92,760

1.11%

Robert P. Dexter

6,993,005

83.61%

1,371,120

16.39%

John C. Eby

7,982,470

95.44%

381,655

4.56%

A. Mark Foote

8,001,533

95.66%

362,592

4.34%

Alexander S. Taylor

8,094,248

96.77%

269,877

3.23%

Susan Uthayakumar

8,269,336

98.87%

94,789

1.13%

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

For further information: Mark Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (905) 212-3300

