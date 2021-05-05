Wajax Announces Election of Directors

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 2, 2021 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 4, 2021 in Mississauga, Ontario are set out below.

On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Leslie Abi-karam 8,266,512 98.83% 97,613 1.17% Thomas M. Alford 8,218,390 98.26% 145,735 1.74% Edward M. Barrett 7,975,662 95.36% 388,463 4.64% Douglas A. Carty 7,970,298 95.29% 393,827 4.71% Sylvia D. Chrominska 8,271,365 98.89% 92,760 1.11% Robert P. Dexter 6,993,005 83.61% 1,371,120 16.39% John C. Eby 7,982,470 95.44% 381,655 4.56% A. Mark Foote 8,001,533 95.66% 362,592 4.34% Alexander S. Taylor 8,094,248 96.77% 269,877 3.23% Susan Uthayakumar 8,269,336 98.87% 94,789 1.13%

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

For further information: Mark Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]; Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone #: (905) 212-3300

