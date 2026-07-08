Wagepoint and Xero now connect through an enhanced integration creating a smoother shared workflow, bringing together two of the easiest-to-use payroll and accounting solutions for Canadian small businesses and their advisors.

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Wagepoint, the Canadian payroll software company built for small businesses, and Xero, the global small business platform, today introduced a seamless and integrated experience for small business payroll and accounting. With this enhanced experience, payroll data -- including wages, taxes, deductions and benefits -- flows automatically into Xero, reducing manual entry and making it easier for Canadian small businesses to keep accurate, up-to-date financial records in one streamlined workflow.

Wagepoint and Xero deliver connected payroll and accounting experience for Canadian small businesses

For many small businesses, payroll and accounting remain disconnected: payroll is processed in one system, then manually reconciled in another, creating duplicate work, more room for error, and delayed visibility into where the business stands financially. Building on a long-standing integration already trusted by businesses across Canada, the enhanced experience brings Wagepoint and Xero closer together through an intuitive single sign-on, letting users easily access Wagepoint with their existing Xero credentials and move more easily between payroll and accounting. By reducing duplicate processes and creating a more connected experience across two trusted platforms, the integration saves time, simplifies day-to-day financial management and gives customers a more unified way to manage their business.

Together, Wagepoint and Xero bring two of the easiest-to-use payroll and accounting solutions to business owners, combining a more connected experience with competitive bundled pricing and without the complexity, cost or feature bloat of enterprise-style platforms. Built around the way Canadian small businesses operate, the enhanced offering provides a meaningful cloud alternative for businesses and their advisors looking to simplify their processes, meet federal and provincial payroll requirements with less effort, and manage payroll and accounting through two trusted platforms that work in sync.

"Wagepoint and Xero share a deep network of Canadian accountants and bookkeepers, the backbone of payroll, bookkeeping and advisory for small business. This integration makes their work faster and easier, by connecting the tools they already rely on every day," said Ben Richmond, CEO of Wagepoint. "It's also an important chapter of our partnership. By bringing payroll and accounting closer together, we're reducing manual work, improving visibility, and helping businesses spend less time managing systems and more time running their business. We're excited about what we've built together and about where this partnership can go next."

This comes at a critical moment for Canadian small businesses. Xero Small Business Insights (XSBI) data points to continued cash flow pressure across the sector, with many owners still waiting weeks to be paid after they invoice, even as sales begin to steady after several softer quarters. In this environment, a seamless payroll-to-accounting workflow saves time and gives owners a clearer, more current view of their numbers to make a real difference on cash flow confidence.

"Canadian small businesses are navigating real cash flow pressure, and every hour lost to admin is an hour not spent on growth," said Ashalee Mohamed, Country Manager, Canada, Xero. "By connecting payroll and accounting into one seamless experience, our integration with Wagepoint gives owners and their advisors time back and a sharper view of their financial health -- so they can scale their operations and pursue their long-term ambitions. Backing those ambitions, and the Canadian economy they drive, is central to our mission at Xero Canada."

The enhanced integration is available now to Canadian small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers through Wagepoint and the Xero App Store, with new customers eligible for three months free when they get started with Wagepoint, Xero or both.

About Wagepoint

Founded in 2012, Wagepoint is Canada's trusted provider of payroll software for small businesses. With over 14 years of experience and more than 30,000 businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers relying on the platform, Wagepoint delivers on its founding promise: making payroll simple and accurate for Canadian small businesses so they can focus more on doing what they love. To learn more, please visit www.wagepoint.com.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments, on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters.

Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com.

SOURCE Wagepoint

Media Contact: Sacha Gudmundsson, DGPR, [email protected], +1 647 472 8856