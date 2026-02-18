Wagepoint Launches Timesheets and My Wagepoint Mobile App, Driving Innovation for Canadian Small Businesses

New features mark a step forward in building a unified payroll, time, and people platform purpose-built for Canada's small business ecosystem

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Wagepoint , a leading provider of payroll software for small businesses (SMBs) across Canada, today announced the launch of Timesheets, a built-in time entry feature, and My Wagepoint, its next-generation mobile app for employees. The launches represent a significant step forward to provide small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers with a unifying and accessible mobile-first solution for people on the go.

As business models increasingly prioritize AI usage and mobile-first structures, these products reflect a demand for payroll efficiency, automation, and unity. My Wagepoint marks critical progress toward end-to-end mobile payroll workflows in small business operations.

"We are solving a massive pain point for small businesses and their employees as we are simplifying the payroll process for users on the move," said Jenna Poste, VP of Product, Wagepoint. "Our hope is to reduce friction and stress for small business owners and accountants as they approach payroll deadlines. These are the first of several product launches planned this year as we continue building a platform that brings payroll, time, and people together in one place."

Timesheets

Built directly into Wagepoint, Timesheets allows employees, contractors, and administrators to submit time entries for approval, replacing the need to chase down hours or rely on separate tools. Once approved, hours flow straight into payroll for faster, simpler pay runs.

Key benefits include:

Spend less time on payroll : Built-in time tracking eliminates manual hour collection, so business owners can spend less time on admin and more time running their business.

: Built-in time tracking eliminates manual hour collection, so business owners can spend less time on admin and more time running their business. Overtime done right, automatically : Wagepoint automatically calculates and applies overtime rates based on the standard daily and weekly rules for the employee's province or territory.

: Wagepoint automatically calculates and applies overtime rates based on the standard daily and weekly rules for the employee's province or territory. Technology that grows with you: One solution for time and pay that scales with your team, without unnecessary tech overhead or added complexity.

My Wagepoint

My Wagepoint marks Wagepoint's next-generation mobile experience, purpose-built as part of the company's core payroll platform. Available on the App Store and Google Play, the app gives employees and contractors seamless, on-the-go access to payroll -- allowing them to manage time entries, access paystubs, and update profile information directly from their mobile device. This launch marks an important step toward a mobile-first payroll experience, supporting more businesses that operate on the go.

Since 2012, more than 30,000 small businesses, and over 1,800 accountants and bookkeepers have relied on Wagepoint for accurate, compliant payroll built specifically for Canadian businesses. Purpose-built for Canada, the platform features auto-calculated pay runs, automatic tax remittances to the CRA, an employee self-service portal, and integrations with QuickBooks Online, Xero, and FreshBooks.

About Wagepoint

Founded in 2012, Wagepoint is Canada's trusted provider of payroll software for small businesses. With over 14 years of experience and more than 30,000 businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers relying on the platform, Wagepoint delivers on its founding promise: making payroll simple and accurate for Canadian small businesses so they can focus more on doing what they love.

