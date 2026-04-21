Wagepoint Appoints Alexander Gonçalves as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned SaaS leader brings more than 18 years of experience scaling revenue and operations across Canada's payroll and HR technology market

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Wagepoint, a leading provider of payroll software for small businesses (SMBs) across Canada, today announced the appointment of Alexander Gonçalves as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Gonçalves will oversee sales, marketing, revenue operations and customer support, reporting directly to CEO Ben Richmond.

Alexander Gonçalves joins Wagepoint as Chief Commercial Officer (CNW Group/Wagepoint)

Gonçalves' appointment follows a number of strategic milestones for Wagepoint, including a recent rebrand and the launch of Timesheets and the My Wagepoint mobile app earlier this year. As the company continues to build on this product momentum, it is also investing in commercial leadership to fuel growth.

Gonçalves will be responsible for scaling Wagepoint's go-to-market engine and expanding the company's reach across Canada's small business, accounting, and bookkeeping communities.

Gonçalves brings more than 18 years of experience in HR technology and SaaS, with a proven track record of building and leading high-performing revenue and operations teams across the Canadian market. Most recently, he served as Senior Director & Country Manager for Canada at Rippling, a leading global workforce management technology platform, where he was responsible for establishing and scaling the company's Canadian operations. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Humi, Adlib and NEOGOV, and has spent the majority of his career in HR, payroll, and workforce management SaaS businesses.

"Alexander strengthens our leadership team at an important point in our growth," said Ben Richmond, CEO, Wagepoint. "We've been building toward this moment -- one integrated platform, a clear growth strategy, and a leadership team to execute on it. He has deep expertise in the Canadian payroll and HR technology market, strong commercial instinct, and a proven track record of building teams that drive results. As we continue to invest in our product and expand our reach, he'll focus on scaling our go-to-market engine, strengthening partnerships, and connecting more small businesses with payroll that's simple, accurate, and built for Canada."

"Wagepoint has built something special -- a payroll platform Canadian small businesses genuinely trust and depend on every day," said Gonçalves. "I've spent my career helping high-growth technology companies scale in Canada, and what stood out to me about Wagepoint is the combination of a strong product, a loyal customer base, and a clear opportunity to scale. I'm excited to work alongside this team to help more businesses and partners across the country experience Wagepoint."

Gonçalves' appointment follows a period of strong momentum for Wagepoint. In 2025, the company named Ben Richmond, formerly Managing Director, North America at Xero, as CEO. In early 2026, Wagepoint introduced a refreshed brand and expanded its product capabilities, while also growing its team across Canada. The addition of a Chief Commercial Officer reflects the company's continued focus on translating product and platform investment into sustained, scalable growth.

To learn more, visit www.wagepoint.com.

About Wagepoint

Founded in 2012, Wagepoint is Canada's trusted provider of payroll software for small businesses. With over 14 years of experience and more than 30,000 businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers relying on the platform, Wagepoint delivers on its founding promise: making payroll simple and accurate for Canadian small businesses so they can focus more on doing what they love.

To learn more, please visit www.wagepoint.com.

SOURCE Wagepoint

Media Contact: Perri Burrage, DGPR, [email protected], +1 587 577 1337