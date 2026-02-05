Wagepoint Unveils Brand Refresh as It Launches into Next Phase of Growth

The leading payroll provider sets out on path to drive greater Canadian innovation, with product enhancements to go live in the coming months

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Wagepoint , a leading provider of payroll software for small businesses (SMBs) across Canada, today announced a refreshed brand identity, marking an exciting new chapter for the company as it strives to become the payroll and human experience platform of choice for Canadian small businesses. The updated visual identity reflects Wagepoint's continued growth and its ongoing commitment to delivering a simpler, more confident payroll experience for small businesses and the advisors who support them.

Since 2012, more than 30,000 small businesses, and over 1,800 accountants, and bookkeepers have relied on Wagepoint for accurate, compliant payroll built specifically for Canadian businesses. The brand refresh represents the evolution of both Wagepoint and the products its customers count on every payday, while staying true to the company's roots as a friendly, easy-to-use solution built for SMBs.

Wagepoint's momentum continues to accelerate, with a team of more than 170 employees across Canada and plans to grow further this year by adding more than 45 new remote roles nationwide. This investment in Canadian talent directly supports the company's focus on innovation and long-term value for the small business community.

"In my first six months leading Wagepoint, the impact our team has on the Canadian small business ecosystem was immediately clear -- and we knew our brand needed to reflect the strength of what we're building," said Ben Richmond, CEO, Wagepoint. "Today's brand refresh marks a milestone, and sets the stage for several meaningful announcements we'll be sharing in the months ahead, as we continue into our next phase of growth."

Purpose-built for Canada, Wagepoint connects payroll and people on one unified platform, designed specifically for small businesses and the accountants and bookkeepers who support them. The platform is intuitive, offering features like auto-calculated pay runs, automatic tax remittances to the CRA, an employee self-service portal, a clean dashboard, robust reporting capabilities, and more. Plus, Wagepoint is CRA compliant, SOC 2 certified, FINTRAC compliant, and supports integrations with premiere small business accounting software, including QuickBooks Online, Xero, and FreshBooks.

In the coming months, Wagepoint will roll out new product enhancements designed to further help small businesses and their advisors save time, reduce complexity, and operate with greater confidence.

To learn more, visit www.wagepoint.com .

About Wagepoint

Founded in 2012, Wagepoint is Canada's trusted provider of payroll software for small businesses. With over 14 years of experience and more than 30,000 businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers relying on the platform, Wagepoint delivers on its founding promise: making payroll simple and accurate for Canadian small businesses so they can focus more on doing what they love.

To learn more, please visit www.wagepoint.com .

SOURCE Wagepoint

Media Contact: Elan Paris, DGPR, [email protected], +1 778 988 6525