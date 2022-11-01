MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - W Investments Group II L.P. ("W II"), a Montreal-based private equity fund, announced today that it has acquired an interest in Canva Group, alongside Desjardins Capital, a shareholder since 2019.

Canva Group is a Montreal-based company founded in 2004 and specializing in industrial and commercial printing. The company is in full expansion within the visual identification and communications industry, with nearly 400 employees and more than 5,000 customers in North America.

More than a print supplier, Canva Group is a strategic business partner to its thousands of customers, helping to increase their visibility, drive sales, and maximize brand and product value.

In the past 18 years, Canva Group has grown impressively through acquisitions and has become a strategic one-stop shop, offering a full range of products and services in the printing industry across North America.

"We are very excited about this exciting new partnership with W Investments," said René-Pierre Roussel, co-founder and CEO of Canva Group. "Despite the pandemic, Canva Group has been able to pursue its growth objectives and is very well positioned to seize the consolidation opportunities currently offered by the Canadian market. With a new business partner like W Investments, we will be able to accelerate our growth in North America and elsewhere and achieve sales of 120 million dollars within the near future."

"We are pleased to welcome Canva Group to our portfolio of companies," said Maxime St-Laurent, Managing Partner of W Investments Group. "We were greatly impressed by the depth of the management team and the company's history of growth."

"It is very rare to see a growth plan as well defined as Canva Group's and we are delighted to be able to support the team in achieving this plan with the help of our partners at Desjardins Capital." said David Waddell, Managing Partner of W Investments Group.

About Canva Group

Canva Group is a dynamic holding company in the field of industrial and commercial printing. Resulting from 16 complementary companies acquired over the past 18 years, Canva Group now relies on nearly 400 employees and operates 6 stand-alone business units under the names of Idenco (Boucherville), Artistic (Montreal), Mirazed (Saint-Hubert), Flash (Laval), CMD (Brossard) and Intergraphics (Manitoba). A one-stop shop for visual identification and communications, Canva Group serves more than 5,000 clients in Canada, the United States and internationally with its complementary screen printing and digital printing services. For more information, visit www.groupecanva.com

About W Investments

We are W Investments, a private equity fund based in Montreal, Canada. A significant portion of our capital was invested by our five founders, which provides a true alignment of interests with investors. We leverage our extensive network to create opportunities and support our portfolio companies. We target minority positions in businesses with at least $30M in enterprise value. We are open to all sectors of activity, and we want to partner with experienced managers to support them in their growth plan, while we unlock value for all our partners.

For more information, visit www.winvestments.ca

