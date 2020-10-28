TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - VTech® a leader in electronic learning products, has released their top picks for all the babies, toddlers and kids on your holiday shopping list this year. Known for innovative, educational and fun toys, VTech has a wide variety of options that are shoppable online or in person with retailers nationwide.

"We know this holiday season will look different for many kids and families across Canada so it is more important than ever to find small and big moments of joy which often includes a special gift for the littlest ones in your life," said Gordon Chow, President, VTech Canada. "We are so excited about this year's line-up and all the fun, active play and learning in each of our toys."

Baby and Toddler:

Explore & Crawl Elephant™: It's time to explore! The cheerful Explore & Crawl Elephant™ encourages little ones to crawl and walk after him with ears that flap and a bright, light-up star. This soft, plush animal invites cuddles while providing lots of sensory stimulation with multiple textures and bright patterns. This toy's 45+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases enliven playtime while teaching about colours, numbers and more. Ages 6-36 months.

Count & Win Sports Center™: Win the learning game with the Count & Win Sports Center™. Toddlers get their muscles moving with a soccer ball to exercise their legs and feet, and a basketball to get little arms and hands working. Enjoy 65+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases as you learn about shapes, colours, numbers and good sportsmanship. Ages 12-36 months.

Helping Heroes Fire Station™: Role-play your way to a rescue with the Helping Heroes Fire Station™ playset. Set the stage with the fire truck that converts to a fire station. Firefighters Fiona and Frankie can occupy three different play levels where they can perform fire drills, check their equipment and gas up the included mini fire truck and helicopter. Enjoy imagination-inspiring features like an elevator, fire hose, ladder and gas pump. Accessories include two firefighters, a mini fire truck, a helicopter and a ladder, which store inside the fire truck. Ages 1½-4 years.

Little Kids:

Go! Go! Cory Carson® toy range: Based on the animated preschool series, available on Netflix and inspired by VTech's award-winning Go! Go! Smart Wheels® line, Go! Go! Cory Carson follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson. The toy line lets kids create their own adventures with Cory and his friends, with vehicles based on the show's characters, and playsets inspired by popular scenes from the show, such as going on a rescue mission at Freddie's Firehouse. The products offer the engaging play experiences Go! Go! Smart Wheels toys are known for, using technology that brings vehicles to life with fun sounds, phrases and songs, and deliver multi-sensory learning to maximize fun. Ages 1-5 years.

Myla's Sparkling Friends™: As an extension of last year's popular robotic toy Myla the Magical Unicorn™, kids can brighten up every day by collecting all six of Myla's Sparkling Friends. These fantastical creatures include a unicorn, peacock, dragon and more (sold separately) that talk, sing and light up with a rainbow of colours. Myla's Sparkling Friends respond with more than 100 fun, magical responses! Kids can also sing along to a colourful song or accessorize themselves, as well as, Myla's Sparkling Friends with shared accessories such as hair clips, combs and rings. Ages 4 and up.

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™: Standing an astounding three feet tall, the two-in-one Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™ features two exciting race configurations, five SmartPoint® locations and Rocky the Race Car. Stack tracks one atop the other to form an impressive 36-inch-high corkscrew track for dizzy downhill fun, or set up the tracks side by side for a dual-track racing experience. Additional SmartPoint® cars sold separately. Ages 1-5 years.

Big Kids: 4 and up:

KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX2™: The perfect tech for kids, the KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2™ lets kids take pictures, videos, play games and tell time with parental game controls and time limits for safety. Featuring a new sleek and stylish design so they can be like the "bigger" kids or adults in the house, this durable smartwatch includes 55 digital and analog customizable watch faces with no built in wi-fi or Bluetooth to ensure secure content. Ages 4 and up.

KidiZoom® Creator Cam: Kids can be the star of their own video universe with the KidiZoom Creator Cam digital video camera, part of the award-winning Kidi line of aspirational children's electronics. Complete with basic editing capabilities and a green screen to create amazing special effects, this high-definition video camera kit comes with everything kids need to create video content. Ages 5 and up.

Switch & Go™ Dinos toy range: Transform a ferocious dinosaur into a vehicle and back in just a few simple steps with the Switch & Go Dinos. Highlights from the line include: Switch & Go™ Velociraptor Helicopter: The swift, smart raptor inspires imaginative play with animated LCD eyes and dinosaur sound effects and phrases. Switch & Go™ T-Rex Off-Roader: Transform the ferocious dinosaur into a rugged off-road vehicle and back in just a few simple steps. Switch & Go™ Stegosaurus Buggy: Switch into fun with the Switch & Go™ Stegosaurus Buggy. Ages 4 and up.

For more information about VTech's new electronic learning products, and where to buy visit www.VTechKids.ca, or follow @vtechtoyscanada on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in electronic learning products for children. VTech develops products that bring innovative technology and fun together to encourage children to explore, discover and learn while they play. The high-quality, innovative products enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with award-winning products. They have a broad range of award-winning infant and preschool products available in 24 different languages worldwide.

SOURCE VTech®

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Raveendran/ Mary Aloia, Harbinger, [email protected]; [email protected]